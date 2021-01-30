The story really starts to pick up speed in episode 3 of ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars.’ As Tsukasa and his followers prepare to attack Ishigami Village, Senku finally makes contact with his friends Taiju and Yuzuriha and asks them to recruit people for their side from the ranks of the Empire of Might. Based on a manga series written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by the South Korean artist Boichi, the anime originally premiered on July 5, 2019. Season 2 or ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ began airing on January 14, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Episode 4 Release Date

‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ episode 4, titled ‘Full Assault,’ is set to premiere on February 4, 2021, on Tokyo MX, KBS, SUN, BS11, and TVA. TMS/8PAN Studios produced the series, with Shinya Iino serving as the director and Yuichiro Kido serving as the primary scriptwriter. Tatsuya Katō, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, and Yuki Kanesaka created the music for the anime, while Yuko Iwasa handled the character designs. Fujifabric performed the opening theme track “Paradise,” and Hatena performed the ending theme track “Voice?”.

Where to Watch Dr. Stone: Stone Wars English Dub Online?

Funimation and AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia) stream simuldub episodes of ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars.’ The episodes are also made available on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. In Japan, the episodes can be streamed on Netflix Japan. In certain countries in Southeast and East Asia, ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ premiered on iQIYI on January 28, 2021. Fans can also stream them on iQIYI affiliates like MyTV Super in Hong Kong, Dimsum in Brunei and Malaysia, DANET in Vietnam, and Sushiroll in Indonesia. The Taiwanese viewers can also stream season 2 of ‘Dr. Stone’ on myVideo, KKTV, Bahamut/Gamer, Friday, Line TV, and Chunghwa Telecom (MOD + Hami Video).

The 1st season can be viewed on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish (España and Latin America), Portuguese (Brazil), German, Russian, French, Italian, and Arabian subtitles. The German, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, and French dubbed versions of season 1 are available on the website.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, through the cell phone device that Gen, Chrome, and Magma left buried under what is supposed to be Senku’s grave, Taiju and Yuzuriha speak to their friend for the first time in a year. After an emotional reunion, Senku tells them that they have to convince people in Tsukasa’s camp to switch sides. Ever the pacifist, Taiju asks if this is the way that they can avoid bloodshed. When Senku answers in the positive, Taiju says that he will help Senku without needing further clarification. Kohaku marvels at the level of trust that the two friends share.

Taiju and Yuzuriha decide that the first person they will speak to about switching sides is Nikki Hanada, the person tasked to keep an eye on them. In the old days, Nikki took Judo classes, which has contributed to her becoming part of Tsukasa’s empire. When Taiju and Yuzuriha try to speak to her, she lashes out violently, hitting Taiju. But she is taken aback by Taiju’s pacifist response. Like almost everyone else, Nikki is stunned by seeing the cell phone device. Gen gets back right on time before Nikki starts speaking on the phone. But when Gen tries to convince her that she is speaking to Lillian Weinberg by impersonating the singer, she quickly sees through the ruse, revealing that she is one of Lilian’s superfans.

Senku lets her hear the only song that has survived in record form in the post-apocalyptic world. When Nikki asks if Senku can restore other songs by Lillian, Gen advises Senku to lie. However, Senku admits that he can’t but promises Nikki that he will ensure that the only song they have survives forever. This finally convinces Nikki to join the Kingdom of Science. In episode 4, the war between the factions might earnestly begin. Nikki might help Taiju and Yuzuriha convince others to speak to Senku and Gen on the device.

