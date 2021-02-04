Based on a manga series written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by the South Korean artist Boichi, ‘Dr. Stone’ is a dystopian science fiction anime. It tells the story of a world where almost all humanity is turned into stone by a cataclysmic event. 3,700 years later, science prodigy Senku Ishigami wakes up in a completely different world. Hoping to bring the human civilization, he joins forces with the descendants of the petrification survivors. The anime originally premiered on July 5, 2019. Season 2 or ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ began airing on January 14, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Episode 5 Release Date

‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ episode 5, titled ‘Steam Gorilla,’ is set to premiere on February 11, 2021, on Tokyo MX, KBS, SUN, BS11, and TVA. TMS/8PAN Studios produced the series, with Shinya Iino serving as the director and Yuichiro Kido serving as the primary scriptwriter. Tatsuya Katō, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, and Yuki Kanesaka created the music for the anime, while Yuko Iwasa handled the character designs. Fujifabric performed the opening theme track “Paradise,” and Hatena performed the ending theme track “Voice?”.

Where to Watch Dr. Stone: Stone Wars English Dub Online?

Funimation and AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia) stream simuldub episodes of ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars.’ The episodes are also made available on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. In Japan, the episodes can be streamed on Netflix Japan. In certain countries in Southeast and East Asia, ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ premiered on iQIYI on January 28, 2021. Fans can also stream them on iQIYI affiliates like MyTV Super in Hong Kong, Dimsum in Brunei and Malaysia, DANET in Vietnam, and Sushiroll in Indonesia. The Taiwanese viewers can also stream season 2 of ‘Dr. Stone’ on myVideo, KKTV, Bahamut/Gamer, Friday, Line TV, and Chunghwa Telecom (MOD + Hami Video).

The 1st season can be viewed on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish (España and Latin America), Portuguese (Brazil), German, Russian, French, Italian, and Arabian subtitles. The German, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, and French dubbed versions of season 1 are available on the website.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Episode 5 Spoilers

Episode 4 begins with Nikki joining the Kingdom of Science. She tells Senku and others that their plan’s biggest obstacle will be Ukyo, one of Tsukasa’s top lieutenants. Gen explains to Senku that Ukyo used to be a sonar technician in the Japanese navy. In the Empire of Might, he is an exceptionally gifted archer. Elsewhere, Chrome surrenders himself to Ukyo, who brings him to Tsukasa.

After Magma returns to Ishigami to report what has happened, Senku decides to attack the empire now. He builds a steam-engine driven automobile and begins his journey towards the base of the Empire of Might. After realizing that Chrome will not divulge any information, Tsukasa lets him go. Chrome is surprised when Ukyo lies to his leader about where he found Chrome. In episode 5, the reason for Ukyo’s lies might be revealed. Senku and others might arrive at the empire and decide what they want to do next.

