‘Dr. Stone’ is an internationally popular dystopian science fiction anime that tells the story of an Earth where most humans have turned into stone following a cataclysmic event. In April 5738 CE, science prodigy Senku Ishigami wakes up to discover that the world has completely changed and has returned to its primitive ways. Undaunted, he devotes himself entirely to ensure the return of human civilization. The biggest obstacle in his path turns out to be Tsukasa Shishio, one of the people whom Senku revived. Tsukasa believes that the old world was corrupted, and its ideas and science have no place in the new one.

The conflict between Senku and Tsukasa serves as the main storyline for season 2 of ‘Dr. Stone,’ also known as ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars,’ which premiered on January 14, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Episode 6 Release Date

‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ episode 6, titled ‘Prison Break,’ is set to premiere on February 18, 2021, on Tokyo MX, KBS, SUN, BS11, and TVA. TMS/8PAN Studios produced the series, with Shinya Iino serving as the director and Yuichiro Kido serving as the primary scriptwriter. Tatsuya Katō, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, and Yuki Kanesaka created the music for the anime, while Yuko Iwasa handled the character designs. Fujifabric performed the opening theme track “Paradise,” and Hatena performed the ending theme track “Voice?”.

Where to Watch Dr. Stone: Stone Wars English Dub Online?

Funimation and AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia) stream simuldub episodes of ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars.’ The episodes are also made available on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. In Japan, the episodes can be streamed on Netflix Japan. In certain countries in Southeast and East Asia, ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ premiered on iQIYI on January 28, 2021. Fans can also stream them on iQIYI affiliates like MyTV Super in Hong Kong, Dimsum in Brunei and Malaysia, DANET in Vietnam, and Sushiroll in Indonesia. The Taiwanese viewers can also stream season 2 of ‘Dr. Stone’ on myVideo, KKTV, Bahamut/Gamer, Friday, Line TV, and Chunghwa Telecom (MOD + Hami Video).

The 1st season can be viewed on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish (España and Latin America), Portuguese (Brazil), German, Russian, French, Italian, and Arabian subtitles. The German, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, and French dubbed versions of season 1 are available on the website.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 5 begins with Senku and others doing initial testing on the steam cart they have just built. Senku plans to mobilize the entire Ishigami Village and head towards the heart of the Empire of Might, where Chrome is still held captive. The perceptive elders of Ishigami tell Senku that they know that he has built the steam cart for their benefit but will not accompany the rest of the village in the journey. With some reluctance, Senku and others accept the decision.

After the group sets up camp not far from where Tsukasa has built his empire, Suika scouts the area. She sees that Chrome is held in a cell with bamboo bars and goes back to their camp to report it. Senku creates carbon resin by combining paper and molten plastic. He then modifies the steam cart with it, remaking it into a literal tank. Senku knows that he has only one chance with the “Steam Gorilla” and wants to use it to free Chrome.

Meanwhile, Tsukasa has figured out that Senku has likely developed a steam engine. Tsukasa and his subordinates have set up several traps around Chrome’s cell. When Chrome sees them, he decides to escape on his own. Episode 6 might focus on how Chrome might escape his captors and what role Senku and others play in it.

Read More: Best Sci-Fi Shows of All Time