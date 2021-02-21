Based on a Japanese manga series written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by the South Korean artist Boichi, ‘Dr. Stone’ is a dystopian science fiction anime. It tells the story of a world where human civilization has come to a sudden stop following a cataclysmic event during which almost everyone was turned into stone. In April 5738 CE, 3,700 years after the disaster, science prodigy Senku Ishigami wakes up to find the world he knew and loved is forever gone. Now, with the help of other like-minded individuals, Senku embarks on an ambitious journey to restore humanity to its former glory.

The anime originally premiered on July 5, 2019. Season 2 or ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ began airing on January 14, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Episode 7 Release Date

‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ episode 7, titled ‘Secret Mission,’ is set to premiere on February 25, 2021, on Tokyo MX, KBS, SUN, BS11, and TVA. TMS/8PAN Studios produced the series, with Shinya Iino serving as the director and Yuichiro Kido serving as the primary scriptwriter. Tatsuya Katō, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, and Yuki Kanesaka created the music for the anime, while Yuko Iwasa handled the character designs. Fujifabric performed the opening theme track “Paradise,” and Hatena performed the ending theme track “Voice?”.

Where to Watch Dr. Stone: Stone Wars English Dub Online?

Funimation and AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia) stream simuldub episodes of ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars.’ The episodes are also made available on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. In Japan, the episodes can be streamed on Netflix Japan. In certain countries in Southeast and East Asia, ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ premiered on iQIYI on January 28, 2021. Fans can also stream them on iQIYI affiliates like MyTV Super in Hong Kong, Dimsum in Brunei and Malaysia, DANET in Vietnam, and Sushiroll in Indonesia. The Taiwanese viewers can also stream season 2 of ‘Dr. Stone’ on myVideo, KKTV, Bahamut/Gamer, Friday, Line TV, and Chunghwa Telecom (MOD + Hami Video).

The 1st season can be viewed on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish (España and Latin America), Portuguese (Brazil), German, Russian, French, Italian, and Arabian subtitles. The German, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, and French dubbed versions of season 1 are available on the website.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Senku and others from Ishigami village hide in a crater a few miles away from the heart of Tsukasa’s Empire, preparing to attack the empire to free Chrome. They don’t know that Tsukasa has set up a trap for them. Meanwhile, realizing that his friends would face capture or death if they come to rescue him, Chrome races against time to escape his captors on his own. Tsukasa puts Yo Uei, who used to be a police officer in Japan, in charge of his prisoner.

Tsukasa’s followers earlier took Chrome’s battery. A mysterious member of the empire gets it back to him. Chrome subsequently gathers his sweat in a bamboo glass and then creates bleach with electrolysis. With it, he dissolves the weed ropes holding the bars of his cell together. When Yo comes after him, Chrome pretends to have pneumonia and coughs out a red mixture made up of chewed red shiso and sorrel (oxalic acid).

After leaving his pursuer behind, Chrome manages to find Kohaku and is later reunited with Senku and other villagers. Episode 7 might show who in Tsukasa’s camp helped Chrome escape. Senku and Gen might put their plan of pretending to be Lillian Weinberg into effect so that Tsukasa’s followers might switch sides, believing that they would be destroyed by America’s rebuilt military otherwise.

