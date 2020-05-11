Dude Perfect is a sports and comedy group that has managed to refine entertainment by mostly uploading exciting and thrilling trick shot videos on their YouTube channel. Run by a group of friends who were college roommates at Texas A&M University, Dude Perfect is the perfect example of people being able to create a successful career that is born from their interests on social media.

Consisting of twins Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, Tyler Toney, and Cody Jones, Dude Perfect’s channel currently has almost 51 million subscribers and more than 10.5 billion views. Now you may know a lot about them from watching their videos online, but if you’re interested in knowing more about their personal lives, then keep on scrolling!

Cory Cotton Wife

Born on July 17, 1987, William Cory Cotton is a minute younger than his twin Coby. The Author, Entertainer, & Head of Production for Dude Perfect, LLC. met the love of his life, Amy Elizabeth, in a church in 2015. The couple moved quite quickly, as they were engaged in March 2016 and tied the knot barely five months later on August 6, 2016.

Cory and Amy Cotton got married in a beautiful ceremony at The Venue at Waterstone in Texas and have since then made a home in Dallas, Texas. Amy currently works as a fashion blogger and homemaker and seems to be happier than ever with her husband and their family. The pair never fails to gush about each other on their respective social media accounts on any special occasion, so make sure to follow them there.

Cory Cotton Kids

Cory and Amy have three adorable children together, two sons and one daughter. On November 30, 2018, the first time parents welcomed twins Crew and Collins Cotton to this world, and on March 3, 2020, Amy gave birth to Charlie Cash Cotton, expanding their family a little more. The couple had the gender reveal for the twins on an episode of ‘The Dude Perfect Show,’ finding out that they were getting the best of both worlds as Crew is a boy and Collins is a girl.

Coby Cotton Wife

Coby Cotton, the elder of the Cotton Twins, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Aubrey Ellett, in August of 2017 and got married just a few months later on December 2, 2017. He has never revealed how he met his now-wife or when their love blossomed; he just surprised all his fans by uploading a picture with her in early 2017 with the caption that said, “I like her a lot.”

The couple has been very quiet about their private life. Not only do they never give out any details or flaunt their married life, but even Aubry’s social media account is set on Private. That said, Coby does give us a glimpse into their blissful life every now and again by posting about his wife on major milestones or important occasions.

Coby Cotton Kids

Coby does not have any kids as of yet. Even though he has been married to Aubrey for more than two years now, it doesn’t look like the pair are in any hurry to start a family. They seem very comfortable and content living their lives on their own terms.

Garrett Hilbert Wife

Born May 13, 1987, Garrett is another member of Dude Perfect that is happily married. He met his now-wife Kristen when they were in school and even attended Texas A&M University together; in fact, it is reported that while they were dating, she used to go to all the college sports games with him. In May of 2011, the couple got married, and they have been stronger ever since.

For their eighth wedding anniversary, Garrett posted the following on his Instagram with the caption: “8 YEARS!!!!! Happy anniversary pumpkin! What a journey. From our first date back in high school in 2005 to now with our 3 precious kiddos! You are incredibly kind and gracious and serve our family soo well!!! You make me a better person and I’m lucky to call you mine! I love you @kristinhilbert and can’t wait to see what the Lord has in store for us!”

Garrett Hilbert Kids

Garrett and Kristin have three beautiful children together. The oldest is Owen Hilbert, born on February 6, 2015, followed by Lincoln James Hilbert on August 15, 2016, and then youngest, and the only girl was born on April 12, 2018, by the name of Iris May Hilbert.

Tyler Toney Wife

Born on March 24, 1989, although he is the youngest member of Dude Perfect, more often than not, Tyler is seen as the frontman of the group. Married to Bethany Briscoe, Tyler never shies away from showing off his wife or family on his social media.

The couple tied the knot on October 22, 2011, after being together for quite some time, and they have been blissfully married ever since. After going on their honeymoon to Sandals Grande Antigua Resort & Spa in the Caribbean country, Antigua, and Barbuda, the happy couple started building a life together in Texas, just like the rest of the Dude Perfect members.

Tyler Toney Kids

Tytler and Bethany have two sons together till now and are planning to welcome another one in July 2020. Barrett Nathan Toney, born on February 11, 2017, is their eldest son, followed by their soon to be middle child, Colton James Toney, who was born in June of 2019. Their kids make a constant appearance on their respective social media pages, so make sure that you check them out so as to not miss out on anything.

Cody Jones Wife

Standing at 6’6″, Cody Jones is known to be the tall guy of Dude Perfect. Born on October 9, 1987, Cody met his future wife, Allison, during their time at Texas A&M University. They have been together since their college days and have been married the longest out of everyone in Dude Perfect. They have been dating since early 2009, and according to Allison’s Instagram, the pair tied the knot in a simple and beautiful ceremony in August 2010.

Cody Jones Kids

After being married for almost six years, Allison gave birth to Landry Jones in June 2016 and then, two years later, to Lucy Jones in July 2018, making Cody the father of two wonderful daughters.

Read More: All You Need To Know About Dude Perfect: Backstage Pass