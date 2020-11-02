Based on a light novel series written by Fujino Ōmori and illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda, ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’, alternatively known as ‘DanMachi’, tells the story of the City of Orario, which witnesses the descent of various divine beings to the mortal world, so they can experience earthly pleasures. The protagonist of the series is Bell Cranel, a teenage adventurer who receives the blessing of Goddess Hestia. The anime premiered on April 4, 2015, and has since managed to build a large fanbase through its engaging storylines and great characters. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ has the usual blend of Harem and Isekai anime. The 6th episode of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ season 3, titled ‘Man-Made Labyrinth’, is set to be released on November 6, 2020.

Where Can I Watch Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 English Dub Online?

Viewers can catch all three seasons of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ on Crunchyroll. The inaugural season of the anime can also be watched on both Amazon Prime and HiDive.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Spoilers

Orario is the most fascinating city in the world. inside its premise, gods and humans reside together. At age 14, Bell Cranel became a solo adventurer after receiving a divine blessing from Hestia. Like all members of the Hestia family, his fate is intrinsically connected to his hard work. Bell has genuine feelings for the renowned swordswoman Ais Wallenstein, who one time protected him from a minotaur. His charming and kind personality has made him the subject of interest for both mortal and divine women. Even Hestia harbors romantic attraction towards him. Bell embarks on various great adventures, make new friends, and enjoys life to the fullest.

