Lifetime’s ‘Dying to Be a Cheerleader’ follows the journey of Darcy, who has recently moved in with her aunt after her mother’s death. When she joins her new school, the only activity she sets her sight on is cheerleading. She desperately wants to join the team, but a few incidents make it so that she is not on good terms with Taylor, the head cheerleader of the Amazons. A bitter rivalry ensues, but deadly consequences creep in when a cheerleader is killed, and all the clues point to the strife between Darcy and Taylor. Tom Shell serves as the director of this thriller. Let’s take a detailed look at the filming locations and the cast of ‘Dying to Be a Cheerleader!’

Dying to Be a Cheerleader Filming Locations

Los Angeles was used as a backdrop for the film, as is the case with many Lifetime movies. It makes perfect sense for the filming department to choose this location, as a rather diverse range of conditions to work with can be found in Los Angeles. Be it the beautifully sunny weather or a distinct neighborhood, the City of Angels does not disappoint. After all, there is a reason that it is a favorite site for many filmmakers.

Los Angeles, California

Lynwood High School was used as a filming location, presumably for the scenes involving Darcy’s high school. It is situated in the city of Lynwood and is one of three schools in the area. When the shooting wrapped up, Ashlynn Yennie gave her followers a look at what transpired on the set on her Instagram feed. She also wrote, in the caption, “Finished filming my new flick today and I got to live out my Pom Pom dreams and do a few moves with the REAL cheerleaders!!! Loved working with this entire cast & crew!!”

Dying to Be a Cheerleader Cast

After losing her mother, Darcy moves in with her rich aunt and vies for a spot on the cheerleading team. Dominique Booth plays the character of Darcy, and she reportedly started her career as a model. She is known for her performances in movies like ‘Boogeyman Pop’ and ‘Down from the Mountaintop.’ Her Instagram profile reveals that she is a graduate of New York University and that she was studying while shooting other projects.

Ashlynn Yennie plays Cassandra, Darcy’s rich aunt. The Wyoming native is most recognizable for playing Jenny in the cult classic horror movie ‘The Human Centipede’ and its sequel. She studied at the New York Conservatory of Dramatic Arts. She has been featured in guest roles in ‘NCIS’ and ‘Undateable.’ Apart from this, she can also be seen as Ashely in ‘Submission,’ a mini-series by Showtime.

Darcy has a fierce rivalry with Taylor, the captain of the cheerleading squad called The Amazons. Kalen Bull plays the head cheerleader, and she actually hails from Arizona. The 19-year-old has also performed on stage since she was just 3. ‘Dying to Be a Cheerleader’ is her second film in the genre, as she has plays Jen, the protagonist’s best friend, in Lifetime’s ‘Wrong Cheerleader.’

