The Sprouse twins from ‘The Suite Life of Zack & Cody‘ have not only grown older but also cuter. Dylan Sprouse, who played the smart and funny Zack Martin, has turned into a more private person over time, unlike his brother, Cole Sprouse. But the talented actor is frequently seen showcasing his commendable talent on small and big screens. He essays the character of Trevor Matthews in ‘After We Collided,’ the second movie in the ‘After’ series. On the personal front, Dylan has been enjoying the heavenly bliss of quarantining in NYC with his special someone. But who is this pretty woman, and how did he get so lucky in love? Here is everything we have found out about the lovely pair!

Dylan Sprouse’s Previous Relationships

Unfortunately, before Dylan Sprouse crossed paths with “the one,” he had to go through a few heartbreaks and a lot of pain. He had reportedly been in a long-term relationship with the beautiful model, Dayna Frazer, until they split up in 2017. She publicly accused him of cheating on her, and Dylan ardently defended himself, explaining to his fans his side of the story. They had been with each other for over three years, and he even admitted to having faced several complications.

This is complicated and it will remain complicated, but those who know me and who have known me, know well enough what kind of person I am. https://t.co/gauzjH8c0C — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) August 16, 2017

However, Dylan maintained that he could never stoop to the level of accusations being forced upon him. Frazer eventually wiped Sprouse off her social media accounts, and the matter is now a thing of the past. Except for this dramatic break-up that is scattered all over the Internet, Dylan has maintained prudence for all his previous flings. Most of them have been kept so low-key that they cannot be confirmed like his fleeting romance with his Disney co-star, Miley Cyrus, or the rumored affair with Kara Crane, Brenda Song, to name a few.

Dylan Sprouse’s Girlfriend

The former Disney Channel star reportedly met the gorgeous Hungarian model, Barbara Palvin, in 2018. He could not restrain himself from contacting her and ended up sliding into her DMs. Luckily, she took her sweet time (6 months!) before responding, but once she did, there has been no turning back for the adorable couple. They discreetly started seeing each other by July of the same year. Dylan has remained publicly tight-lipped about his beau but recently shared an episode of his much-appreciated series ‘Ground Breaking’ on his social media accounts, featuring his girlfriend.

But thanks to Ms. Palvin for her regular birthday and anniversary updates, a timeline of their relationship can be drawn easily. On August 4, 2018, Palvin gave her love and blessings to Dylan on his birthday and, in a way made, made their status Instagram official with a cheesy caption, “Even though it’s your birthday I feel I just got the biggest present of all. Happy birthday, Boss Baby.” Shortly after, they were seen roaming around the streets of Budapest, her hometown, and started making public appearances on red carpet events.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel is as crazy for anime as her boyfriend is, and together, they flaunt their mutual love on the yearly Halloween parties. The picture-perfect couple has been living together in New York City since January 2019 and has even met each other’s families. Celebrating their second anniversary on June 17, 2020, the pair announced to the world that they are going strong and are still as drunk in love as the first day!

Read More: Best TV Shows on Disney+