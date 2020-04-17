‘Earth and Blood‘ is a French thriller, helmed by the seasoned director Julien Leclercq. The movie follows a sawmill owner and his daughter who find themselves in a violent conflict. A drug dealer stashes his cocaine in the sawmill, leading to an action-packed feud between him and their sawmill owner. The movie is titled ‘La Terre et le Sang’ in French.

Leclercq might not be too well-known to English speakers. However, for French cinema-lovers, he is renowned for his tense action flicks. Some of his other movies include ‘The Bouncer,’ ‘The Assualt,’ and ‘The Informant.’ ‘Earth and Blood’ can be streamed on Netflix.

Earth and Blood Filming Locations

‘Earth and Blood’ is an edge-of-the-seat thriller that envelopes viewers into its dark, unsettling world with equally dingy cinematography. Suitable to the plot of the movie, the dusky setting proves to bring out the disturbing world that veteran director Julien Leclercq builds. It is natural for viewers to wonder where the French movie was filmed. After some digging around, we were able to find the primary locations that the movie had been filmed in.

Belgium

To begin with, ‘Earth and Blood’ has been entirely filmed in Belgium, France’s neighboring nation. A francophone nation as well, Belgium seems to be one of Leclercq’s favorite filming locations as he had also filmed ‘The Bouncer’ here. Interestingly, both ‘The Bouncer’ and ‘Earth and Blood’ were filmed in the same province: Namur.

To be more specific, a large chunk of ‘Earth and Blood’ had been filmed in the Walloon municipality, Gesves. As you can see in the post below, Leclercq insisted on keeping the sun away as the film was supposed to have a decidedly dark mood.

Même si, pour des raisons scénaristiques, le soleil n'est pas vraiment le bienvenu sur le plateau, le tournage de La… Posted by Wallimage on Monday, April 15, 2019

If you have seen the movie, you would know that the sawmill forms an integral component of the setting. A large chunk of the movie is set in the sawmill. Unsurprisingly, 70% of the movie had been filmed in an actual sawmill: the Hontoir sawmill, which is located in Faulx-les-Tombes in Gesvel. Here, filming was carried out between March 25 to April 17 in 2019.

Apart from that, filming also took place on Chaussée de Gramptinne, Rue de Jausse, Route de Jausse and Les Forges. Moreover, a few scenes were also shot on Route d’Andenne, Drève des Arches, Rue de Loyers, Tienne Saint-Lambert, Rue Monty, Mozet and Rue de Labas.

Apart from Gesves, filming was also carried out in the Belgian capital region of Brussels. According to a casting call we found, filming was carried out in the municipality of Auderghem. The scene filmed in Auderghem was shot and set on the street.

Lastly, another casting call (attached below) has revealed that filming for ‘Earth and Blood’ was also carried out in the Walloon municipality of Ottignies-Louvain-La-Neuve. Have a look:

#Belgique #Ottignies #figuration homme et femme 20/35 ans pour tournage long-métrage : Pour le tournage du long-métrage « La Terre & Le Sang » réalisé par Julien Leclerq (Braqueurs,

Postulez ici : https://t.co/w9L7lH0XZZ pic.twitter.com/Q5Pa21H2hx — Figurants.com (@Figurants_com) February 21, 2019

