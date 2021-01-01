One of the sleeper hits on Disney Plus for 2020 is ‘Earth to Ned’ — a late-night talk show hosted by the titular alien. This extraterrestrial being is sent to Earth to prepare for a full-fledged invasion. However, Ned, after he lands on Earth, is mesmerized by its pop culture scene and decides to host a talk show instead. Owing to this funny yet unique concept and a format packed with alien banter and celebrity guests, the first season of ‘Earth to Ned’ garnered a lot of praise from viewers. It was ranked by the Los Angeles Times as one of the best shows of 2020. That being said, let’s now check out if ‘Earth to Ned’ has the scope to spawn another season.

Earth to Ned Season 2 Release Date:

‘Earth to Ned’ season 1 premiered on September 4, 2020, on Disney Plus, with its first batch of 10 episodes. It then aired its second batch of 10 episodes on January 1, 2021. Now, as far as the next edition goes, Disney has not officially renewed the show yet. However, EP Brian Henson is on-board to go ahead with new episodes if the show is given the green light. This is what he said during an interview with SyFy Wire:

“I am excited about doing future seasons because in booking this season, they had to be very daring guests because most agents and managers won’t allow their clients to go on a show where they don’t know the host, or can’t see them do an interview. They don’t want to put their client on Borat … I couldn’t be happier with the guests we have, but if we do a Season 2, all the reps can see what the show is and allow us to reach wider. But again, I couldn’t be happier with the guests we have, but our casting team had to work very hard.”

With the creative team already ready to do additional seasons and has opened to positive reviews with the first season, a new edition is highly likely. If given a renewal soon enough, we can expect ‘Earth to Ned’ season 2 to premiere sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.

Earth to Ned Season 2 Cast: Who Can be in it? What Can Earth to Ned Season 2 be About?

‘Earth to Ned’ stars Paul Rugg as Ned — the titular talk-show host. Ned is an alien who is given a mission. He needs to lead an attack on Earth. However, he falls in love with the planet’s culture and comes up with a bizarre idea — host a talk show. Ned is curious and shares a complex relationship with his father. We also have Michael Oosterom as Cornelius, Ned’s co-host, and Colleen Smith as BETI, the spaceship’s AI, who provides the energy needed to power the ship — where the talk show sessions are held. Season 2 is expected to see all of the above cast members making a comeback.

Each episode of ‘Earth to Ned’ features new celebrity guests with whom Ned indulges in discussions regarding comedy, sports, social media, and fashion, among others. Some of the stars making appearances in season 1 are Joshua Bassett, Rachel Bilson, Michael Ian Black, Rachel Bloom, Gina Carano, RuPaul, Taye Diggs, Lil Rel Howery, Bindi, and Robert Irwin, Gillian Jacobs, NeNe Leakes, Thomas Lennon, Joel McHale, Andy Richter, Olivia Rodrigo, Eli Roth, Kristen Schaal, Paul Scheer, Jenny Slate, Raven Symoné, Reggie Watts, Billy Dee Williams, Tig Notaro, Ginnifer Goodwin and Penn & Teller, among others. Season 2 will bring in a fresh batch of famed pop culture icons.

