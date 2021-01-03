Ecchi is quite a popular genre because it very well defines the weird side, or should I say the perverted side, of the world of anime. So it comes as no surprise that even though many anime may not be purely Ecchi, a lot of them include elements of it in the form of a secondary genre to lure a certain kind of audience. Netflix has been on a roll lately and recently they’ve started focusing more on anime. Apart from including old anime shows that feature very little Ecchi, the streaming platform is also producing shows that have graphical representations of sex and nudity. With that said, here’s the list of really good Ecchi anime that are available to stream on Netflix right now:

7. Soul Eater (2008-2009)

The Lord of Death heads a famous technical Academy known as the Death Weapon Meister. His motive is to groom some of the world’s best Death Scythes who can later destroy evil forces that try to take over their fantastical world. These Death Scythes are not physical weapons but are actual human-demon hybrids who have been able to consume the souls of 99 evil beings and one witch. Soul Eater Evans is one of these aspiring Death Scythes who just wants to look cool. Along with his friends, he sets out on a quest to destroy evil forces from his city and collect their souls to eventually fulfill his own dream. For the most part of it, ‘Soul Eater‘ is an action-packed shounen that is not directly perceived as an Ecchi. But the first three episodes have some brief moments of memorable fan service. These scenes mostly revolve around two secondary characters of the show and don’t go too overboard.

6. Kakegurui (2017)

The Hyakkaou Private Academy is known for adopting some of the most unorthodox methods to prepare its students for the real world. That’s one big reason why it is extremely popular and only the kids coming from the most royal families are able to join it. During the day, it is pretty much like every other school in the country but at night, the dark corridors of the academy turn into grim dens where the kids learn the subtle art of gambling. Most kids try to excel at these games only to level up their overall grades but the new beautiful transfer student, Yumeko Jabami, enjoys the adrenaline rush that she gets from these games. And it’s only a matter of time before her insane passion for gambling might even bring light on the corrupt forces that are controlling these games.

As I mentioned earlier, in most anime, fanservice is nothing but a major selling point; but ‘Kakegurui‘ is slightly different. It makes the use of fanservice to portray the obsession of the protagonist with gambling. She is so passionate about it that she literally gets aroused by it. While fan service moments are forced in most other anime, the Ecchi in this one perfectly fits the tone.

5. Kill la Kill (2013-2014)

‘Kill la Kill‘ is typically known for only two things — its over-the-top flashy fight scenes and its excessive fanservice. To put it simply, ‘Kill la Kill’ is Ecchi at its best. The main motive of most Ecchi anime is to just include a series of chronological fanservice moments to make it look appealing to a certain type of viewers. But ‘KLK’ takes a very refreshing approach towards the genre by presenting a story that is a bit shaky when it comes to its direction but is interesting nonetheless.

4. Devilman Crybaby (2018)

Initially, when Netflix was in more of an experimental phase with anime, it seemed like it was holding itself back from exploring the extremities of the weirdness of anime. But then in 2018, it proved that there’s no holding back now by releasing the insanely graphic anime, ‘Devilman Crybaby‘. The show revolves around the adventures of a young boy who becomes an insatiable mix of human and devil known as the Devilman. And though this allows him to be much stronger than he ever was as a normal human teen, he still has the heart of a child which makes him the “Devilman Crybaby”. I would understand if Netflix would have chosen to water down a series like ‘Devilman Crybaby’. But clearly, they chose to dive into it head-on. Just like its storyline, even the Ecchi of the anime just keeps getting more intense with time.

Read More: Best Anime on Netflix

3. The Seven Deadly Sins (2014-)

What makes ‘The Seven Deadly Sins‘ a great anime is its grasp on balancing out its humor with its action. While its soul mostly weighs on its characters and fight scenes, even its plot is quite interesting. The fight scenes of the anime fit in with the stereotypes where almost each of them lasts for several episodes. But it’s surprising to see that these fights always have a context to them and are not sporadically placed just to fill gaps in the plot.

Many fans appreciate the anime for everything that it offers but its extreme use of fanservice has always been criticized. Some people have even claimed that some of its scenes are a clear portrayal of sexual harassment. While all of this does hold significance in the overarching plot, it has proven to be a let down for many fans out there. But if that’s exactly what you’re looking for in anime, then you should certainly not hold yourself back from watching it.

Read More: Best Romantic Anime on Netflix

2. Hellsing Ultimate (2006-)

‘Hellsing Ultimate’ is an extremely violent anime. But come on, what else can you expect from an anime that revolves around a Vampire war. Speaking of which, there are way too many Vampire shows these days that forcefully try to romanticize these evil beings. But ‘Hellsing Ultimate’ brings back the good old badass appeal of Vampires and gives you an absolute gorefest. Most of the fanservice in this anime heavily revolves around only one character named Sera. Though it is a little disappointing to see that she serves no other purpose in the story except for being a tool for luring a younger audience, one cannot deny that an adult anime like this one would not be what it is without some Ecchi in it.

Read More: Best Emotional Anime on Netflix

1. Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995-)

‘Neon Genesis Evangelion‘ is an original anime of the late 90s that was recently revived by Netflix. Following this, the series went absolutely viral and is now more popular and acclaimed than it ever was. While it’s still debatable whether it deserves to be so overly hyped or not, one cannot deny that it features some of the most memorable action scenes of all time. Even its opening and closing themes are still among the most played tunes in the history of anime. But apart from everything else, considering the fact that it is so old, ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ has quite a bit of fanservice as well. The Ecchi in this one comes off as downright creepy a lot of times, and the sole reason behind it is that the director of the show actually despises the whole idea of otaku stereotypes. He placed these highly exaggerated fan service moments just to poke fun and politely insult the people who enjoy Ecchi in an anime.

Read More: Best Yuri Anime on Netflix