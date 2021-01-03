It’s sexy time now or in anime terms, it’s ‘ecchi’ time now. After doing a list about some of the popular harem anime out there, why not compile another list, this time with popular ecchi anime. The ecchi genre has been a fan favourite for a long time. So much so that there are special fanservice episodes in anime from other genres. Though I am not an avid watcher of ecchi anime sometimes I do tend to dwell in them. If you are looking for some sexy anime the here’s a list compiled just for you. So, let’s see what are some of the top ecchi anime out ever. You can watch some of these best ecchi anime movies on Crunchyroll or YouTube. Most of these anime are erotic and hot.

19. No Game No Life (2014)

‘No Game No Life’ is a fantasy, ecchi anime. It has been made bright, colourful, and is filled with fan service. I liked the premise of the movie (though it has been done before). The base theme is that you have to play high-stake games to make critical decisions. Thus, this removes all kind of action, bloodshed, and war. So, if you are into that action anime then I suggest you skip this one. Sora and Shiro are one of the best online gamers. They are siblings who are not currently pursuing any sort of education or doing any jobs. Their online game username is ‘Blank’ which has achieved a sort of legendary status. They don’t go out much and feel that the real world is nothing but a lame game.

One day they receive an e-mail which challenges them to play a match of chess. This starts their adventures in another realm where every rivalry and problem is solved by games. The ruler of this world, Disboard, is Tet, who is the God of Games. This system of settling disputes and discord via high-stake games works pretty well for one particular reason. Both the parties must wager something equal in value to the wager of the opposite party. Now, the gaming genius duo Sora and Shiro has got a reason to play games. They must unite all the races of this world to play against Tet so that they become the new God of Games.

18. Kill la Kill (2013)

‘Kill la Kill’ is an entertaining anime. There are two ways of watching this show. You can watch it as a parody of sorts and enjoy how it satirically criticizes the stereotypical anime paraphernalia. You can also watch it as a common ecchi, action anime with strong female leads and lots of funny scenes. Whichever way you choose you will end up having fun while viewing this show. Though at first, the series might feel a bit confusing and clichéd it matures gradually as the series approaches the end. Ryuuko Matoi is the protagonist of the series. Her father was an inventor. One of his inventions is a scissor-like weapon. It is the missing half of this weapon which serves as the only remaining clue of his murder that Ryuuko has.

With the remaining half of the scissor blade, she ventures out to find the killer of her father and avenge his death. Her investigation takes her to Honnouji Academy. It is a prestigious academy at the top of which is the cold and heartless Satsuki Kiryuuin, the student council president. Four people serve her and are known as the Elite Four. They have been given God Clothes by Satsuki which grants them superhuman powers. Ryuuko tries to fight one of them but looses and retreats to her home. There she finds a rare God Cloth which after coming in contact with her blood latches onto her. This gives her immense superhuman abilities.

Now, armed with power Ryuuko ventures once again to the Honnouji Academy to face Satsuki and her underlings to uncover the culprit behind her father’s murder.

17. Highschool of the Dead (2010)

The only reason I decided to include ‘Highschool of the Dead’ is that I found it quite entertaining. Mind you it is nowhere close to some great ecchi anime like ‘Shokugeki no Soma’ but it is entertaining nonetheless. It is an erotic zombie apocalypse anime with lots of fanservice. There are some steamy hot scenes in this anime. It does not plan to intrigue the viewers with a complex and interesting plot or relatable characters (though at times you can relate with some of them) but rather let them enjoy a sexy little zombie apocalypse anime. So, if you are a fan of the genre then you might enjoy it.

The plot starts with the world suddenly amid a zombie apocalypse. People start turning into the undead. The entire social structure is experiencing a great demise as humans start feeding on each other. Takashi Kimuro is the protagonist of this anime. His friend, unfortunately, turns into a zombie. Takashi takes the harsh decision and kills his friend before he can harm anyone. He promises to protect the girlfriend of his friend. As they navigate through their school campus they meet a bunch of other students and a school nurse. All of them are trying to escape this predicament. They decide to bundle up together and work as a team so that they can survive this apocalypse.

16. Nanatsu no Taizai (2014)

‘Nanatsu no Taizai’ is one of the best ecchi anime out there. The ecchi nature of the show comes from the fact there are multiple sexy and strong female characters and some hot scenes. But it is not borderline porn or something like most of the recent garbage that fills this popular genre. The plot is quite interesting and so are the characters. If you are a fan of power levels and stuff then you will enjoy this series. There are a lot of testosterone pumping scenes like Escanor’s transformation that will entertain you.

Liones Elizabeth is the princess of the Kingdom of Britannia. She ventures out on an adventure to find the legendary seven deadly sins so that they can help her reclaim her kingdom from the clutches of the holy knights. The seven deadly sins used to be loyal protectors of the kingdom of Britannia. But after they allegedly attempt a coup they are declared as traitors and defeated by the holy knights. Years later, the Holy Knights themselves attempt a coup and end up taking over the kingdom. There’s a rumour that the sins are still alive and hold their magnificent powers. Elizabeth sets out to find them one by one but can she complete her goal in time to save her kingdom?

15. Rosario to Vampire (2008)

Look, by including ‘Rosario to Vampire’ on this list I don’t mean to say that this anime has some ground-breaking plot or character. It is just a fun little ecchi anime which has 13 episodes where each episode is about 25 minutes. Though if you are a mainstream anime watcher you might not like this anime series but if you are someone who loves a lot of fanservice and hot female characters then you will find this series entertaining. This series has been fairly popular among ecchi anime fans.

The anime is set in Youkai Academy. To outsiders, it is a normal boarding school where students stay and study. But in truth, this academy harbours a deep secret. It is a school for monsters who are learning to coexist with humans. The monsters take their human form and attend the classes. They have their gym class, mathematics class and all other important academic classes that a normal academy has. But there’s one rule that says that no human can attend the school and if found they are to be immediately executed.

Tsukune Aono is a lame student and could not get into any high school. His parents desperately try to put him in a school and thus end up enrolling him at Youkai Academy. There he meets a beautiful student named Moka Akashiya. Despite the dangers of the academy Tsukune decides to stay to improve and strengthen his relationship with Moka. But he doesn’t know that Moka is a vampire.

14. Rakudai Kishi no Cavalry (2015)

Most ecchi anime work on the supernatural or fantasy theme. I guess that’s a fetish of some sorts. ‘Rakudai Kishi no Cavalry’ follows the same trend too. It is an ecchi anime with fantasy and magic theme. The plot is generic and stereotypical and so are the characters but still the implementation is much better than many anime in this genre. The art and animation are decent and the music is good. There are a total of 12 episodes in this anime with each episode being about 23 minutes in length. The anime has been fairly popular among ecchi genre fans and has been adapted from a light novel.

It is set in a world where some humans are different and have special abilities. They can manipulate their souls and form powerful weapons. The people who have this special ability are known as ‘Blazers’ and undergo special training. The special training is provided by a prestigious academy named Hagun Academy. Ikki Kurogane is the protagonist of this anime series. He is a dolt and failure at being able to manipulate his soul into a weapon. He is the only student at the academy who has an F-rank. One day he ends up seeing Stella Vermillion naked. Stella is the princess of the Vermillion Kingdom. She is also an A-rank student. She gets angry at Ikki and challenges him to a fight. Whoever wins becomes the slave of the other. Ikki has no chance, right?

13. Sekirei (2008)

‘Sekirei’ is a popular ecchi genre anime and like lots of other anime in this genre, it too uses the supernatural theme. The series has some funny scenes and some over-the-top action sequences. The female characters, who are the centre of attraction for all ecchi anime fans, in this anime are quite pretty and sexy. They are nicely endowed and have voluptuous figures. Though it is common in these types of anime I felt that ‘Sekirei’ was somewhat misogynistic in its approach. It is one thing to make women wear skimpy and tight clothes (which is quite staple in any ecchi anime) but it is another thing to treat them as objects. This was one of the most obnoxious things about this anime. If you can get over this fact then it will become a fun little anime which you can either binge or watch an episode or two once in a while taking a break from your regular stuff.

Though Minato Sahashi is not an idiot he keeps struggling with academics. He tries hard but ends up failing the college entrance exams a second time. He and people around him lose their hope and think that Minato is a failure. But suddenly his life changes when a beautiful human-like extraterrestrial-being falls into his life (literally). Her name is Musubi. She is a Sekirei, special beings who kiss humans who possess a special gene to unhide their secret powers. Musubi brings out Minato’s hidden powers but now he is paired with her to compete against other similar pairs. What Minato doesn’t know is that there is far more danger regarding this than he thinks.

12. Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san (2018)

Up next is another supernatural ecchi anime. If you fantasize about sexy supernatural or fantastical beings then you will enjoy ‘Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san’. There are 12 episodes in this series and each episode is around 23 minutes long. If you have ventured into the ecchi genre after watching anime like ‘Shokugeki no Soma’ then I will suggest you not to hang around this genre much, since most anime are not remotely like it. They are filled with lots of fanservice and buxom beauties and that’s mostly about it.

Fuyuzora Kogarashi is a medium and has been troubled by spirits since his childhood. He has been possessed many times but as he grew older he became more resistant towards the spirits and can now even exorcize them with just a punch. But he is poor and in need of a cheap boarding house to stay in. He finds it quite cheap to stay at the Yuragi manor. The main reason that this Manor is cheap is that it is haunted. But having dealt with ghosts most of his life Fuyuzora has no problem with it and starts staying in the house. The other tenants of the house are beautiful and sexy females. There he meets the ghost of the girl who is haunting the house. After Fuyuzora vows to help fulfil her lingering wish, the other members of the house reveal their supernatural nature.

11. Sankarea (2012)

The next anime is an odd one. ‘Sankarea’ had one of the most unusual plots. The main character is Chihiro Furuya a boy obsessed with everything ‘zombie’. He is so into them that he even wants a zombie girlfriend. One day Chihiro’s cat Baabu dies. This makes him determined to create a resurrection potion. He finds one of the main ingredients in Rea Sanka’s, a girl who wishes to die, house. After the potion is complete Rea decides to drink it thinking that the potion will kill her. But the potion was successful and when Rea, dies in an accident she is resurrected from the dead thus, becoming a zombie. Though this situation may seem ideal for Chihiro he faces a lot of trouble to deal with Rea.

10. Kanokon (2008)

This anime has been created for the sole purpose of being ecchi. The plot follows the life of a high school student Kouta who is shy of girls. But unfortunately, many girls like him. Most prominent of them are two fox spirit girls Chizuru and Nozumu who constantly compete for his attention and keep on embarrassing him by expressing their affection. Kouta has a hard time balancing his life around them.

9. Kiss X Sis (2010)

If you want to watch ecchi anime just for the ‘naughty’ stuff then you might like this anime. The plot sees Keita Suminoe’s father remarrying after the death of his mother. This led to him having two twin step sister’s Ako and Riko. Now, he needs to study hard to attend his sisters’ school. He also has started to develop feelings towards his sisters and has two options- either curb these feelings and reject their advances or go with the flow. But his step-siblings are not the only women after him.

8. Mayo Chiki! (2011)

Kinjirou Sakamachi had developed gynophobia, a fear of women, thanks to his mother and sister’s wrestling obsession. One advantage did come out of this though, his body has become very resilient allowing him to even brush off bumps from vehicles. But his fear is quite abnormal so much so that even a touch from a female can make his nose bleed. He ends up discovering that Subaru Konoe, who is the butler to his headmaster’s daughter, is a female. In exchange for secrecy, she promises to cure his phobia.

7. Kuzu no Honkai (2017)

This anime has a bit too mature of a plot and it’s kind of depressing. Hanabi Yasuraoka and Mugi Awaya, perfect couple to the world with a depressing secret; they are only with each other since they cannot be with the one they truly love. Hanabi is in love with her teacher Narumi, who used to be her neighbour while Mugi likes Akane who used to be his tutor. But to their dismay, Narumi and Akane begin a relationship. This makes them feel lonely and use each other as a substitute for the ones they truly desire.

6. Shinmai Maou no Testament (2018)

Basara Toujo’s life takes a turn when his father decides to remarry. He is also moving abroad for employment purpose and has asked Basara to live with his two step-sisters. But unknown to both, the sisters are not what they seem. They belong to the demon clan! To make the matters worse Basara belongs to the hero clan which opposes his sisters. Even though his clan is a rival to the demon clan Basara decides to stand up for his sisters and protect them at all cost.

5. Prison School (2015)

Hachimitsu Private Academy is a popular all-girls academy until very recently when it decided to let boys enrol. After the first enrollment process, only 5 boys are selected. This puts them in a very awkward position as they cannot converse with almost any of their classmates since they are all female and ignore them. They try to find recluse in being peeping toms. But they are caught and thrown in the school prison for one month. Will they be able to survive or will they break?

4. Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai (2011)

Who doesn't want to have friends? They make our life much more fun. But can you imagine if you had no friends? Kodaka Hasegawa is facing such a problem. After being labelled as a delinquent on the first day of his new school he finds himself lonely. He meets Yozora Mikazuki another loner. Together they discuss their problems and decide to open a club for people with no friends. This plans works as the members of the clubs start increasing.

3. Seitokai Yakuindomo (2010) Ōsai Academy is an all-girl school but has recently made some changes to their rule, making it a coed school. Takatoshi Tsuda is one of the few boys in the school, making it very awkward for him. He is also recruited in the Student Council as vice president making him the only male representative. As the series progresses we see Takatoshi trying to cope up with his school life and do his part of vice president.

2. High School DxD (2012) Issei Hyoudou is your everyday pervert who wants to own a harem someday. He enjoys peeping on women. One day he is asked by a girl. Unfortunately, the girl is a fallen angel who wants to kill Issei and is successful in doing so. End of story, right? Wait! Issei is then resurrected by Rias Gremory, a devil, who makes him her servant. Now, Issei must adjust to this new lifestyle and survive in the vicious world of devils and angels.

1. Shokugeki no Souma (2015)

Souma Yukihira has been working as a sous chef under his father in their family restaurant. He is quite creative in his cooking style and entertains the customers with skilful culinary creations. His dream is to one day become the head chef of the restaurant. His dream is however cut short when his father closes down the business and enrols Souma in Tootsuki Culinary Academy. Now, he needs to work hard since only 10% of the students can graduate. Will he be able to survive the academy and its famous food wars?

