Edward Warren Miney and Lorraine Rita Warren were both paranormal investigators and authors. While Edward (Ed) was a renowned demonologist, Lorraine was known to be clairvoyant, and often served as a medium in many of the cases that the couple undertook. The two even founded the New England Society for Psychic Research in 1952. They are said to have investigated over 10,000 cases of hauntings in their career.

Many of the cases they worked on have been made into popular horror films, the most famous ones being, the ‘The Conjuring’ movies, ‘The Amityville Horror,’ ‘The Haunting in Connecticut,’ ‘Annabelle’ movies, and ‘The Nun.’ Larry Dwyer, a writer at the Horror News Network, said: “When nobody was really even talking about ghosts, they were just two people from Bridgeport, Connecticut, who came together and fell in love and Ed happened to have had a lot of paranormal instances when he was growing up.”

The two have documented much of their cases in the many books they have penned. One of their most famous investigations is that of a Raggedy Ann doll, popularly known as Annabelle. The couple received the doll from a nurse in the 1970s, after the doll supposedly began to change its position, and allegedly once even attacked a male friend. Though a psychic had previously told the nurse and her roommate that it is the spirit of a 6-year-old, the Warrens differed on that point. They stated that it was an inhuman spirit, and kept it in their occult museum. They have even stated that provoking the doll was the cause of two deaths. In any case, the couple traveled far and wide when it came to their investigations.

Lorraine often stated that ouija boards, tarot cards, and psychics are often the entry point for many of these beings. The couple only took travel expenses and were not known for taking consultation fees or money for the services they provided. They often gave college lectures about their cases and theories. Even though they produced a vast array of literature and shared many insights from their travels and cases, their work has also been the subject of many criticisms and scrutiny. One of the earlier ones was from New England Skeptical Society, in the 1970s.

Ed and Lorraine Warren’s Deaths

On 23 August 2006, Ed Warren passed away in his home in Monroe. He was 79 years old at the time of his death. In the five years leading up to his death, his health had deteriorated. This was after he allegedly collapsed in 2001 when he was opening the door to let his cat in. Even though the paramedics were able to restart his heart, he continued to be in a coma for 11 weeks.

His son-in-law, Tony Spera, who is also a paranormal researcher, said, “They said at the hospital he wouldn’t make it through 24 hours. He had such a strong will. He wanted to stay.” A portion from his obituary reads, “ I know I’ll be going to a beautiful place, a place so spectacular it defies words.”

On 18 April 2019, Lorraine Warren, passed away in her sleep. She too was stated to have died at their home in Monroe, Connecticut. She was 92 years old at the time. Tony Spera, on his Facebook page, said, “It is with deep sadness that I must announce that Lorraine Warren has passed away. She died peacefully in her sleep at home last night.” Thus, the two, have contributed significantly to paranormal studies, in their own capacities. (Feature Image Credit: Filmdaily.co)

