Relationships are hard, and when your long-distance relationship is being documented and shown to the entire world, it takes on a new level of pressure. ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ is one of the most popular TLC reality series right now, never failing to provide us with romance, drama, and even heartbreak. The second ‘90 Day Fiance‘ spin-off follows the American partner in the relationship traveling to meet their significant other for the first time, after which they must spend time together and decide whether or not they want to continue with their relationship or not.

The most recent season of the series, season 4, is giving us the story of Ed Brown and Rosemarie Vega. And although their relationship seems cringy, we just can’t stop watching and wondering where it will go next. Want to know more about where they’ll end up? Keep on reading!

Ed and Rosemarie: 90 Day Fiance Update

The 54-year-old Ed from San Diego, California, traveled all the way to the Philippines to meet his 23-year-old girlfriend, Rosemarie, after they connected on Facebook. All through the season, we saw that while Ed seemed completely smitten with his girlfriend, she was more interested in his money, spending it carelessly on a shopping trip.

Ed even questioned her and her family’s true motives when Rose’s sister messaged him to ask for money for her retail store. But, the biggest drama occurred when Ed asked Rose to take an STD test, himself refusing to take one till he was in the U.S., and even demanded that she shave her legs before they took things further. Still, the two talked and went on to continue with their relationship.

In the most recent episode, though, things took a turn for the worse. Rose, the single mother of a 4-year-old boy named Prince, had always mentioned that she wanted more children, and Ed, who has a daughter older than his girlfriend, used to agree with her. But, on their romantic vacation to Palawan, he told her the truth and admitted that when he returns to the U.S., he would be getting a vasectomy.

The morning after the confession, we saw that Rose had left to get a clear head, and when she came back, called out Ed for all his lies and his behavior. When referring to how he insulted her by suggesting that she take an STD test and then by giving her a toothbrush because of her bad breath that was caused by an ulcer, she said, “You always embarrass me, and make me feel small. I think that you do not love me.” She even went as far as to say that she was “done” with him. So, where does that leave the couple?

Ed and Rosemarie: Spoilers

Ed talked about proposing to Rose and starting her K-1 visa process on the show before, and while their relationship on the show seems to be on very rocky grounds at the moment, it looks like they do somehow end up making things work.

In an interview with US Weekly, when Ed was asked about his relationship with Rose, he had said: “The only thing I can say is I got a bigger house, and that’s all I can say about that. I’m definitely in love.” and when he was asked a similar question on ET relating to his relationship status, he said, “I’m happy, that’s all I can tell you. I’m very, very happy.”

Although these comments make us think that Ed managed to propose to Rose and she said yes, he could be bluffing. The main reason we say that is because even though Ed is very active on his social media account, there is an evident lack of posts with Rose on there. We can only find out the complete truth about where their relationship stands when the season unravels, so make sure that you tune in to watch it.

Read More: Are Lisa and Usman From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?