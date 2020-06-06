’90 Day Fiance’ is a well-loved show on TLC that portrays relationships that transcend borders. The focus is on whether a love story is strong enough for one half to apply for a K-1 visa, and spend some time with their partner before tying the knot.

Ed and Rosemarie’s story had fans rooting for the former, who didn’t really seem comfortable with himself but professed that his love was genuine. A little into the show, Ed’s facade fell off, and he showed his true colors to fans and Rosemarie, much to everyone’s displeasure. The couple’s had a rocky relationship with an on-screen split, which might make you wonder where they are at present. We have the latest news and updates.

Are Ed and Rosemarie Still Together?

As we last reported, Ed and Rosemarie don’t seem to be together. Ed has always manipulated Rosemarie and humiliated her in his attempts to mold her into a perfect mail-order bride. The affable Big Ed even insulted Rosemarie by giving her a breath freshener as a gift. The lack of trust in their relationship was evident once Ed asked her to undergo an STD test, and the couple’s age difference didn’t help either.

On Ed’s side, he felt that Rosemarie might be with him just for his money. Their differences seem irreconcilable as Ed lives in San Diego, and Rosemarie is still in the Philippines. They don’t follow each other on social media, and Rosemarie’s taken the chance to slam Ed on an Instagram live session, asking her viewers not to believe Ed, who’s just on the show for fame.

In recent times, Ed has not only decided to speak out about the current ‘Black Lives Matter‘ protests going on in the USA but has also shared several clips of him splitting up with Rosemarie. Although they are clips from the show, they seem to suggest that the couple are done with each other.

As for Rosemarie, she’s focusing on her family and her YouTube channel. Check out a post confirming that her father will be appearing on her next vlog.

She seems to be spending her lockdown, striking poses for the camera, as a recent picture shows.

Ed and Rosemarie 90 Day Fiance Spoilers:

Fans who are vested in Ed and Rosemarie’s relationship are likely to see the former confronting the latter again. After berating Rosemarie for her poor hygiene and lifestyle, Ed might be attacking her sexuality next. There are suggestions that Rosemarie moved on with another woman after her split with Ed, and though she’s denied such claims on social media, it seems Big Ed has something to say about her choices. Viewers who support LGBT rights are miffed at how the San Diego resident is reacting.

More news has arrived that TLC might have cut ties with Ed after the show, because of allegations of sexual assault. A woman came forward claiming that Ed groomed her and sexually assaulted her. Due to the age difference between Ed and Rosemarie, and his manipulative behavior, many fans believed that he’s doing the same with the Philippines native. Ed also didn’t earn any brownie points for his confusing stance about his relationship with his daughter. Despite claiming her to be the most important person in his life, he seemingly cut ties with her when she spoke against his relationship with Rosemarie.

Perhaps Ed’s post from three days back sums up his relationship with Rosemarie perfectly. As the popular Gotye song states, it appears that Rosemarie’s cut Ed out completely, and now she’s just somebody that he used to know.

