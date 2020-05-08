Netflix’s ‘The Eddy’ follows the story of a jazz musician who tries to keep his club out of trouble while dealing with dangerous criminals and impatient cops. Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle helms a couple of episodes as the director, while also serving as executive producer for the series. It received praise for its distinctive aesthetic and portraying modern Paris in a different light, along with the catchy songs that reinvent jazz. ‘The Eddy’ Season 1 ends on a happy but not so conclusive note for Elliot and his band. This leaves the possibility of The Eddy Season 2. How and when will that happen? Here is all you need to know about it.

The Eddy Season 2 Release Date

‘The Eddy’ Season 1 released on Netflix on May 8, 2020. All the eight episodes of roughly an hour each dropped on the same day.

Despite the quality of its shows, Netflix tends to be very picky when it comes to renewing a series. Popularity is the biggest factor, and to find out if the show has amassed enough views, the streaming service takes at least a month or so to decide. As of now, they have not made anything official regarding the second season. Even if they do so, the second season might take a lot of time before gracing our screens. The first season itself took at least a decade to bring everyone together. Hopefully, the same won’t happen for the next one. If things fall in line, ‘The Eddy’ Season 2 will release sometime in 2023 or later.

The Eddy Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘The Eddy’ brings together a multinational cast that features great actors as well as polished musicians. The lead cast includes Andre Holland as Elliot Udo, Amandla Stenberg as Elliot’s daughter Julie, and Joanna Kulig as Maja, who is the lead singer of the band. Additional cast includes Tahar Rahim as Farid, Leila Bekhti as Amira, Damian Nueva as Jude, Adil Dehbi as Sim, Ludovic Louis as Ludo, Jowee Omicil as Jowee, and Lada Obradovic as Katarina.

Because ‘The Eddy’ is about the whole band, we expect all the major characters to reprise their roles. Even though Tahar Rahim’s Farid dies in the first season, he can come back for the second season through the flashbacks. Benjamin Biolay might also recur as Franck Levy. Depending on what route the plot takes, we can also see the return of Dhafer L’Abidine as Sami.

If Netflix plans to turn ‘The Eddy’ into an anthology, then we could have a clean slate with the cast, with new faces taking over all the major roles.

The Eddy Season 2 Plot: What can it be about?

At the end of Season 1, Elliot manages to get the cops as well as Sami out of the equation. Now that he is not on the wrong side of the law, he can turn his entire focus on the band, the club, and the album that they had been making with Franck. However, trouble might find its way back if the cops do not catch Sami in time.

In the next season, the writers could pull on this thread. The cops might need more help from Elliot. What he has given to them might not be enough to arrest Sami. And as long as Sami walks free, Elliot will have to indulge him as a silent partner in the club. This would mean opening The Eddy to the possibility of turning into a front for the criminal enterprise, and this could go wrong in all sorts of ways.

Another approach could take us to a completely different story. What if Elliot and his band’s story has come to an end? There are hundreds of other stories about musicians and their struggles, not just in Paris, but all over the world. What if they decide to focus on a different flavor of jazz? The possibilities are endless.

