‘Love Island’ is the perfect series to watch if you want to entertain yourself with the perfect blend of drama and romance. The franchise follows a group of stunning islanders as they embark on a journey to find true love. After multiple couplings and re-couplings, a few couples make it to the finale – and out of those, one pair ends up taking home the grand cash prize.

People declaring their undying love for their partners, planning a future together, and deciding on baby names after knowing each other for just a few weeks is quite normal on the series, and it’s true for the Australian edition of it as well. One such couple, who were this into each other, was Eden Dally and Erin Alysha Barnett of season one.

Eden and Erin: Love Island Journey

Being exactly each other’s type, Erin and Eden coupled up on their very first day in the villa, and Erin made it clear that no one would be stealing him away from her. Having a jealous streak, when Kim appeared and showed interest in Eden, Erin was furious. However, Eden, loyal to the person he chose, told Kim straight up that even though he found her attractive, he was with Erin.

Things didn’t improve for Erin when Millie kissed Eden during a game. No matter how much Eden showed that she was the only girl for him, Erin couldn’t shake her distrust towards other girls. But, fortunately, they were able to get away from all the drama by becoming the first couple who got to spend the night together in the Hideaway.

Eden even wrote a poem for his girl to express how much he liked her. It read, “Erin, from the moment I laid eyes on you, I had no doubt that it would only be us two. You looked amazing in red, so gorgeous, I thought I might drop dead. The more time we spend together, makes me think it’ll be forever. There’s nothing more I want to say than spend this beautiful night with you in the Hideaway.”

After that, they began their blissful journey together, Eden showed his protective side when Erin got in an argument and later on even dropped the “L” word while talking to her at night. With every little thing he did, he showed how much he liked Erin and how she was the only one for him. He officially even asked her to be his girlfriend, making them the first couple in the villa.

Although they had their arguments, they managed to talk it out every time and ended up being the runners-up for their season. Erin even admitted that she’d move from Melbourne to Sydney for him. Their passion and their love had fans hoping that they’d have their happily ever after.

Are Eden and Erin Still Together?

Unfortunately, Eden and Erin are no longer together. They were in a long-distance relationship, but a couple of months after the ‘Love Island’ finale, the pair released a joint statement on Instagram, revealing that they had broken up. “We wanted to share with you, that after much deliberation, we have quietly parted ways,” it said. “We look back and cherish the time we have spent together, the memories we have created, in both Spain and in Australia. We can’t thank each and everyone of you enough, for the support and love you have shown us, but we have to be honest within ourselves as we realise that our forever as a couple, is no longer. We look forward to supporting each other moving forward and remain best friends.”

But, nothing to worry about because now, both individuals are happier than ever. Erin is in a committed relationship with Mick Russell and has since moved in with him, all the while focusing on having a career as well. The reality television star has appeared on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ and has also started a career as a YouTuber. Her videos include not only beauty and lifestyle but vlogs as well, so you can subscribe to her there and be up to date with everything that is going in her life.

On the other hand, Eden is in a relationship with ‘Married At First Sight‘ star Cyrell Jiminez-Paule, with whom he fathered a baby, a boy named Boston. He seems to be enjoying his life as a father, and we couldn’t be happier for him.

