‘America’s Got Talent’ or ‘AGT’ on NBC is sure to leave you amazed by the host of talented performers from all over the US. They perform in front of an enthralled audience, and critical judges, attempting to win the grand prize. Some of the performances are definitely more impressive than others, and one contestant who stands out is Elijah de la Motte. A gifted cellist, this young performer moves everyone each time he takes the stage. Curious to find out more about him? Here’s everything we know.

Elijah de la Motte Nationality: Where is He From?

Elijah de la Motte is from San Diego, California. In fact, Elijah and his family can often be seen performing on the streets, sometimes around the Hillcrest Farmer’s Market. However, he also performs elsewhere, and you can see him busking, playing ‘Eye of the Tiger’ in San Francisco.

Who is in Elijah de la Motte’s Family?

Elijah has quite a big family, and all of them are musically inclined. His parents are supportive, but not too rich, so Elijah often has to ask for help in his musical endeavors. Some time back, in 2017, he started a GoFundMe page to buy a three-quarter size cello.

He is one of eight children, and his siblings include Josiah and Naomi, who are violinists, Pearl, a viola player, Noah, the string bass player, Anna the cellist, and Chloe and Enoch, who are also violinists. Here are Elijah and his cellist sister, having some fun with the ‘Game of Thrones‘ soundtrack.

Amber, their mother, is also a viola player. Elijah is also close to Marc, his father, as is evident from the touching post below.

Elijah de la Motte’s Age and Career:

Elijah is currently 13 years old. He has been playing the cello since he was 2. A fiery musician and a true fighter, the boy was diagnosed with hearing loss in his left year after his birth. However, he has moved past several illnesses and does not let anything stand in his way. Elijah studies cello at the SFCM with Jean Michelle Fontaneu.

Amber spoke about how the kids in her family got into performance, saying that they started playing together for special events at church, and then started playing for weddings and graduations too. As their popularity began to grow, so did their ambitions. The family wanted to go to Strings Camp but did not have enough money initially. So, they started playing in public more, and also at libraries, thanks to a friend in the San Diego Symphony. Eventually, they did go to Strings Camp and had a lot of fun. Currently, Elijah can be seen in ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Here’s the entire family jamming during the quarantine.

Elijah de la Motte Prediction: How Far Will He Go?

Considering Elijah’s musical influences, and the fact that he’s been playing the cello almost ever since he was born, the boy is neither lacking in skill or experience. One hopes his journey is relatable enough to the viewers to see him all the way through.

Read More: Best Movie Musicals