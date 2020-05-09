Lifetime’s hit reality show ‘Married At First Sight’ is one of the most unique and captivating series of all time. As the name suggests, the individuals who are featured on the series have to get married to their partner – selected by relationship experts after close consideration – when they first meet. The couples get to go on a honeymoon, and later spend eight weeks living together, following which they need to decide if they want to stay together or get divorced.

Season 9 of this series was premiered in 2019 and featured four different couples from Charlotte, North Carolina. One such pair was the 29-year-old account executive Elizabeth Bice and the 35-year-old financial technician Jamie Thomson.

Elizabeth and Jamie: Married At First Sight Journey

Elizabeth and Jamie’s relationship was probably the rockiest and most passionate in their season. Although they had a beautiful and heartwarming wedding, they spent most of their time together after that either in bed or fighting, which honestly made them (and us) doubt the possibilities of their future together.

Along with Elizabeth’s overprotective father, the couple also had to deal with their personality clashes. Elizabeth is an outspoken and fiery person who always speaks her mind; meanwhile, Jamie is the reserved and quiet one who prefers to thinks before he speaks and takes the more practical route to everything.

Even with cameras everywhere, Elizabeth didn’t shy away when it came to arguing with her husband about their sex life and his lack of enthusiasm when it came to developing an emotional connection with each other. In one particular argument, she even asked if Jamie was a sexoholic because of how much he pushed for sex. In fact, she is the one who first uttered the now famous ‘Married At First Sight’ catchphrase “basic caucasian sex.”

“You romance me so hard,” she said sarcastically on the show. “You just do basic Caucasian sex, and it’s like, bam, bam, done. That’s it.” Fortunately, the couple was able to get past this phase and develop a deeper bond, following which when Decision Day arrived, they both agreed that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together and said yes.

Are Elizabeth and Jamie Still Together?

Yes, they are! Elizabeth and Jamie are still happily married and appear to be stronger than ever. According to Jamie’s Instagram profile, the couple has made a home for themselves in Silicon Valley, California, while he continues to work as a technician. Elizabeth and Jamie have also appeared on the ‘Married at First Sight’ spin-off ‘Couples Couch’ for season 10 of the show, giving their opinions and views about the couples who follow their footsteps.

The pair loves to travel in their free time, a fact that is proved by the adorable vacation snaps that they upload on their respective Instagram profiles. The most recent ones are from their travels to the different cities all over California, like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and even Pacifica.

Elizabeth and Jamie each have separate YouTube channels where they keep their fans updated with everything that is going on in their lives. While Elizabeth’s channel focuses more on beauty and lifestyle, Jamie’s channel currently includes Q and A’s and vlogs, videos that are directly related to the couple’s lives together.

