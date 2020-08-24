The Netflix show ‘Emily’s Wonder Lab’ is an amazing attempt to provide children with scientific knowledge through fun yet educational experiments done by Emily Calandrelli, an M.I.T. graduate. She is already familiar with the arena of science communication, owing to her being the host of the show ‘Xploration Outer Space.’ Previous generations have had their own legendary scientific shows and many of them such as ‘Bill Nye The Science Guy’ and ‘Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey’ have cemented their legacy in the television world. With ‘Emily’s Wonder Lab,’ the Emmy nominated is just bringing back the essentials to TV! If you’re curious about Emily’s personal life and wish to learn more about her, then you are in the right place.

Emily Calandrelli’s Family

Emily is the daughter of Kimberly and Bradley Calandrelli. Kim retired as an administrative assistant for the Mountaineer football program in the athletics department of West Virginia University. Emily also has a brother named Drew, who is a high school teacher. In a twitter post, she stated that Drew started the ‘Calandrelli University’ program at his school so that students could get extra-credit by doing extensive research on a topic of their interest. The siblings grew up in Morgantown.

Emily Calandrelli’s Husband

Emily is married to Tom Franklin, who, at the time of their engagement, worked as a Product Manager for Google in San Francisco. He is also a graduate from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, with a degree in Aerospace Engineering. He further pursued his academic aspiration at Stanford University in 2011, obtaining a master’s degree in the same field. He is also a Harvard graduate and completed his M.B.A. in 2015.

This extremely intelligent and inspiring couple met in the most fitting way ever! Both Emily and Tom were doing an internship in 2008 at N.A.S.A. at the Ames Research Center in California. The couple got engaged in September 2016 in a beautiful spot that overlooked the most iconic landmark of the city, the Golden Gate Bridge. They got married a year later at The Prado at Balboa Park in San Diego.

Emily Calandrelli’s Kids

There is no question that Emily and Tom are made for each other,. The couple constantly uplifts and supports each other, especially on social media. They have also traveled a lot together, including but not limited to countries like South Africa and Greece. Given their blissful domestic life together, it is no wonder then that the couple has grown their family, and welcomed a daughter in recent times. Her daughter’s name is Rose Kimberley Frank, and she was born in 2019. It must be noted that Emily filmed ‘Emily’s Wonder Lab’ when she was approximately eight months pregnant.

In an interview with Moms, when asked about why teaching was important for her, Emily said, “When I was growing up, I didn’t have a lot of female role models and science to look up to. And that’s hard. It’s just hard to not be able to see yourself in this field that you find interesting. And so being able to provide that representation to younger kids today is really, really meaningful for me. Especially now that I have a daughter.”

Tom and Emily are often seen with Rose on Instagram, dressing up in some really creative outfits. The family also wore a Star-Wars inspired outfit for Halloween in 2019, with Rose serving as baby Yoda. Both the parents love showing off their daughter on social media, and if you would like to see some more pictures of baby Rose, then just head on over to Emily’s other Instagram profiled called The Space Mom.

