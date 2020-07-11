Since January 8, 2003, ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ has been satiating the appetite of genre fans by producing binge-worthy relationship drama courtesy of the interesting contestants and the bachelorettes. The winner of the fifteenth season of the original series, Emily Maynard, led the eighth season of the gender-reversed spin-off, which premiered on May 14, 2012. After going on dates with 25 men, Emily chose Jef as her future husband, and the duo even got engaged in the finale. Curious about the current status of their relationship? Here’s everything you need to know.

Emily Maynard and Jef Holm: The Bachelorette Journey

Emily Maynard was engaged to renowned stock car racing driver, Ricky Hendrick, until he tragically passed away in an airplane accident on October 24, 2004. Months after Ricky’s demise, on June 29, 2005, Emily gave birth to a daughter, whom she named Josephine Riddick Hendrick AKA Ricki to honor her late fiance. She stepped into the world of reality television in January 2011, when she joined the fifteenth edition of ‘The Bachelor,’ featuring Brad Womack, a winemaker from Austin, Texas. All the odds worked in her favor as Brad proposed to her in the finale, and the couple got engaged on June 29, 2011.

However, a few months later, the couple broke up, citing compatibility issues. In 2012, Emily appeared in the eighth season of ‘The Bachelorette,’ and embarked upon a quest to find long-lasting love, among 25 men. After going on multiple group dates and one-on-one dates, Emily chose two finalists – Arizona-based race car driver, Arie Luyendyk, Jr., and Jef Holm, an entrepreneur from Utah. The two men even met Emily’s family in Curaçao and took her father’s permission to marry her.

A day before the finale, Jef asked Emily if he could spend some time with her daughter Ricki, stating that it would mean a lot to him. Jef and Ricki bonded well and Ricki seemed comfortable around Jef. Emily then revealed to Chris that she has made her choice and she doesn’t want to take Arie on an unnecessary final date. Heartbroken by her decision, Arie left the show and Emily and Jef confessed their love for each other in the finale. After their engagement, Emily, Jef, and Ricki left the show in high spirits.

Are Emily Maynard and Jef Holm Still Together?

No, they are not. Almost six months after their engagement, Emily and Jef touched on the breakup rumors and announced their split on October 16, 2012. In a conversation with People, Emily said, “I have no regrets because I did find love and shared an incredible journey with a really special person – and you know what, we tried our best because the love between us was so real.” While Jef said, “Emily will always have a special place in my heart. I don’t regret a single second I spent with her or Ricki. Emily and I are great friends and I hope we can continue to be friends forever.”

Well, if we look at Jef’s social media account, it looks like the friendship faded with time. Speaking of friendship, Jeff also had a fallout with ‘The Bachelor’ alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. after the entrepreneur took to Twitter to diss his former friend. In 2017, it was reported that Jef was dating ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ alum, Kristina Shulman but there is no evidence to corroborate the fact. So as of now, it appears that the CEO of People Water is enjoying his single life in Venice, California.

As for Emily, well fans would be delighted to know that Emily is now married to Tyler Johnson, an automotive management consultant she met in her hometown. The couple wed in June 2014 and have settled in Charlotte, North Carolina, with their family of six.

Emily’s family comprises four kids – sons Jennings, Gibson, and Gatlin – and a daughter, Ricki, from her previous marriage.

Tyler is as connected to Ricki as he is to his biological sons, and Emily is happier than ever. She is a vocal advocate for mental health and has also penned a book, titled ‘I Said Yes: My Story of Heartbreak, Redemption, and True Love.’

