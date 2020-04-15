It looks like we are coming to the end of the road for ‘Empire.’ The show is heading towards the season finale, as we see Andre trying to control his Kingsley persona. Meanwhile, Lucious and Cookie decide to manage the fallout from Maya and Hakeem’s sudden marriage.

There is no denying that Season 6 has given us some great moments. For example, when Lucious crosses the line with Yana, invariably welcoming trouble, or Andre’s struggles throughout the season, to run the company and keep Kingsley in check. Even Cookie has had a fantastic season, knowing her sisters were behind her prison stint.

‘Empire’ is almost Shakespearean in its proportions and execution. Naturally, you might be curious about what happens in the penultimate episode. We have the rundown, as well as information about when and where to watch the upcoming episode.

Empire Season 6 Episode 18 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Empire’ Season 6 Episode 18 is slated to air on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 9/8c. The upcoming episode is titled “Home Is on the Way.”

Where to Watch Empire Season 6 Online?

‘Empire’ is on Fox, so you can easily watch it with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, you can always head to the Fox site to stream the episode. Cord cutters can use several options like Fubo TV, Direct TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV.

Hulu subscribers can also stream and watch the latest episode, while those using Amazon Prime can purchase and stream the episodes.

Empire Season 6 Episode 18 Spoilers:

The episode sees Cookie reminiscing about her actions and the woman she has become. While she introspects, the battle for Empire rages on, and BossyFest is launched. Lucious prepares to fight the fight of his life, but he cannot deny his feelings for Cookie.

Even as Lucious continues to support Yana’s rise to stardom, he understands that family is the most important thing. You can check out the promo of the upcoming episode below.

Empire Season 6 Episode 17 Recap:

As BossyFest prepares for launch, Cookie realizes she needs a shark, like Giselle. Unfortunately, she kicked her out, and Giselle started working with Patel. Meanwhile, Patel makes moves on Empire. The contract reads that in Andre’s absence, Patel can control Andre’s and his shares.

Lucious goes to Andre to inform him of the mishap. It appears Andre didn’t read the contract thoroughly, which is justifiable since he had a lot on his mind. Andre, who wanted to help the church for assisting in the Kingsley situation, decides it is time to go back.

However, when Lucious spots him taking pills to stay alert, he shuts Andre out, asking him to prioritize his mental health. Ultimately, Cookie and Lucious team up to prove that Patel and Giselle are not only working together but sleeping together as well.

Patel’s plan was to make Giselle the CEO of Empire. Towards the end of the episode, Yana realizes that the song Lucious gave her was actually for Cookie. She’s hurt, but Lucious is more attentive to Cookie now. Andre decides to go on a missionary trip to South America and vows never to return. Meanwhile, Hakeem and Maya come to an arrangement, where the former will help Maya’s career, and in return, she’ll help him get good headlines.

