From Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Sherlock’ to Jonny Lee Miller’s ‘Elementary,’ contemporary adaptations of Arthur Conan Doyle’s world-renowned detective fiction classic have been quite popular in Hollywood. But come 2020, there’s a new detective in town, all poised to give Cumberbatch and Lee Miller a run for their money – ‘Enola Holmes.’ ‘Enola Holmes’ is adapted from a pastiche series authored by Nancy Springer and serves as feminism’s answer to the male intellectual gatekeeping to the detective profession. Directed by Harry Bradbeer (‘Fleabag’ and ‘Killing Eve’), ‘Elona Homes’ has all the mainstays of a meaty detective mystery and a tremendous potential for becoming an extended franchise.

In the Netflix movie, Enola, raised to be a well-read, sharp-witted, and nimble-fingered teen, is abandoned by her eccentric mother, Eudoria, on her 16th birthday. To investigate her mother’s disappearance, Enola calls upon her brothers, Mycroft and Sherlock Holmes. In true 19th century fashion, the brothers are befuddled by Enola’s independent and free-spirited disposition and decide that in her mother’s absence, the best home for Enola is an austere boarding school. Enola is left with no recourse but to make her escape to London. Her trip to London sets her on a collision course with an intense mystery, danger, and first love.

Enola Holmes Filming Locations

‘Enola Holmes’ features an all-star cast of Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Fiona Shaw. Apart from riveting characters, spine-tingling adventures, and hair-raising villains, the movie also features masterful cinematography, which, through the use of marvelously sourced locations, captures and brings to life 19th century London. Let’s explore how director Bradbeer brought out the old-world charm in contemporary England!

London, England

In the movie, Enola describes London as the ‘beating heart’ of England. To bring utmost authenticity to the scenes, the makers of ‘Enola Holmes’ reconstructed 19th-century sets on the streets and in the mansions of hip London itself.

Sometimes when you’re walking to work in London, you stumble into a different era (they are filming a spin-off to Sherlock Holmes about his sister, Enola). pic.twitter.com/ocWRJKhbHj — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 22, 2019

Select scenes were also shot at Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich, London, which is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Latest film set being built in #Greenwich Naval College for #EnolaHolmes with Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Fiona Shaw and Sam Claflin. pic.twitter.com/CJ4e8BnaVh — Danielle Stacey (@daniellestacey1) July 28, 2019

Scenes portraying London’s busy streets and crowds were filmed on Fournier Street, London.

Some scenes from the detective adaptation were also shot at Chancery Lane, located at London’s most westerly ward, Farringdon Without.

Filming with old hansom cabs and carriages on Chancery Lane at the weekend. Was told for a "Sherlock Holmes spin-off"? #filming #filminginlondon #sherlockholmes pic.twitter.com/njVCDPvIuG — A sea lion in a mask 🦭😷 (@Bright0nKath) July 29, 2019

However, not all of the scenes were filmed in London. Scenes depicting Enola’s childhood abode, Ferndell Hall, where she and Eudoria frolicked to their heart’s content, were shot at Benthall Hall, Broseley, Shropshire, England.

Filming for Enola’s turbulent reunion with her brothers at a train station took place between Kidderminster and Arley from July 14, 2019, to July 17, 2019.

