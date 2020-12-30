‘Equinox’ is a Nordic thriller series from Denmark, which premiered on Netflix in December 2020. The story has all the elements that make Nordic shows such masterpieces in the first place. There is a riveting mystery, plenty of twists, and of course, moral complexities. In fact, we even have supernatural ingredients. Bringing in some familiar vibes that remind you of ‘Dark’, the first season of ‘Equinox’ was well-received by fans. Now, if you have finished binge-ing on the inaugural installment, let us check out the details of ‘Equinox’ season 2.

Equinox Season 2 Release Date:

‘Equinox’ season 1 premiered on December 30, 2020, on Netflix, in all its entirety of six episodes. The finale answers many of the important questions and yet, there are several others that need closure. Yes, the lingering plot holes do leave you wanting more. What we do know is, ‘Equinox’ was not meant to be a one-off. There are more stories to be told and more details to be revealed. Therefore, if the audience response to season one is as per Netflix’s expectations, the streamer will renew the series. If that happens soon, we can expect ‘Equinox’ season 2 to premiere sometime in early 2022.

Equinox Season 2 Cast: Who Can be in it?

The first season of ‘Equinox’ features an ensemble cast, led by Danica Curcic as Astrid, who is the main protagonist. Viola Martinsen plays the younger nine-year-old Astrid. She is joined by Lars Brygmann as Dennis, Karoline Hamm as Ida, Hanne Hedelund as Lene, Fanny Bornedal as Amelia, August Carter as Jakob, Ask Truelsen as Falke, Alexandre Willaume as Henrik, Peder Holm Johansen as Torben, Rasmus Hammerich as Mathias, Zaki Nobel as David, Tina Gylling Mortensen as Doris, Susanne Storm as Isobel, Joen Højerslev as the adult Falke, and Eskil Tonnesen as Hareman. Season 2 is expected to see most of the lead cast making a comeback.

Equinox Season 2 Plot: What Can it be About?

In 1999, a nine-year-old Astrid receives an extremely shocking piece of news — an entire class of students, including her sister, disappears, without any explanation. Traumatized by the incident, Astrid is still plagued by horrific visions. By 2020, she is able to move on but then, she gets a call from one of the three survivors from 1999, who speaks to her through her radio show.

This causes Astrid to investigate the mystery behind the disappearance. The finale of the first season leads Astrid to find some conclusive answers — that also involve her mother. Although the ending is mostly definitive, there are some unresolved storylines. What are the origins of some of the characters? And what will happen to X now? We hope that season 2 will give us answers to all of these questions.

