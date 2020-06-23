Best known as the creator, co-writer, and host of the Adult Swim comedy series ‘The Eric André Show,’ Eric André is an American comedian, actor, producer, and musician. By playing Mike on the FXX series ‘Man Seeking Woman,’ voicing Azizi in the live-action remake of ‘The Lion King,’ performing music under the name stage name Blarf, and recently having his own stand-up special premiering on Netflix, Eric is an entertainer for all groups and ages.

Eric André was born on April 4, 1983, in Boca Raton, Florida to a Haitian father and an Ashkenazi Jewish mother. He has an older sister named Amy, who is currently an LGBTQ+ activist. And, though, he often used interviews as a platform for absurdity by remaining in his destructive ‘Eric André Show’ persona, now, sometimes, on very rare occasions, he opens up and talks about his real self and identity. He has admitted that although he is now an atheist, his Jewish background and upbringing along with his Black heritage and culture, both mean a lot to him.

Eric kind of did the whole life thing backward according to Joan Rivers – while most Jews in New York leave the city to go to Boca Raton, he left his home town in Florida to move to New York City to pursue his dream career. And thank god he did, because ever since 2009, he has been entertaining us to the best of his abilities and making us laugh every single day with his humor and antics.

Eric André’s Girlfriend

Although Eric is currently single he hasn’t ever been shy about publicly stating his relationship status or his preferences. Apparently, he has a thing for Laina women and wouldn’t mind dating the likes of Sofia Rodriguez, Maya Angelou, or Jerry Sandusky. Single and ready to mingle, it seems like. And why not, after all, it has been over 2 years since his last public relationship ended.

In 2016, Eric had begun dating ‘Rent’ actress Rosario Dawson and they had appeared to be perfectly happy. They posted about each other on their respective social media accounts and even gushed about one another on Valentine’s Day. In a since-deleted tweet, Eric had posted an adorable selfie of the couple together and alongside it had written, “The undisputed most gorgeous being on the planet ????❤️? @rosariodawson I love u bb?? #HappyValentinesDay.”

Similarly, Rosario had uploaded a couple of pictures of the two on her Instagram. “Wishing you all a ‘Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Day’! #HappyValentinesDay #Valentines,” she had captioned one of them. And on the other, where she and Eric were doing a typical prom pose, she had written, “Happy Valentines Day my love! #MyCuddlyValentine #Valentines.”

People initially assumed that their whole PDA and relationship was a PR stunt or a prank, but no, they were genuinely in love and in a serious relationship. They went through a lot of ups and downs together, but unfortunately, in late 2017, Us Weekly reported that the pair had parted ways and an unnamed source had confirmed it by stating, “It just ran its course. He was never something serious.”

Before Rosario, though, Eric was involved with Amber Rose in 2015 and had even been in a relationship with Tatyana Ali from 2012 to 2014. While he is still in search of his happily ever after, right now, he is continuing to focus on his work to make us smile and laugh as often as possible.

