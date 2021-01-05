One of the most popular genres that people like to watch while inside the comforts of their homes is horror. If you truly want to get your heart racing and blood pumping, Netflix offers you content that is a titillating combination of scary and sexy. Here’s the list of really good sexy horror movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now. The list includes adult scary movies, r-rated horror films, and erotic horror thrillers.

12. The Invitation (2015)

‘The Invitation’ is a horror thriller movie directed by Karyn Kusama. The film follows the story of a divorced couple who reunite over dinner with their new partners. The couple, Will and Eden share the tragic experience of their son’s accidental death. However, as the dinner wears on, Will grows more suspicious of the motives of the host. It turns out the entire party was a ruse to liberate those suffering from pain by killing them. While the horror escalates as does the violence, there are moments where the film walks a tight rope between horror and sexiness, especially since the tension between the guests is palpable and almost boils to the surface when a game of ‘I want’ is played at the party.

11. In the Shadow of Iris (2016)

‘Iris’ or ‘In the Shadow of Iris’ is a French thriller but the actions of the characters in the film border on the horrific. The story follows a woman named Iris who convinces her mechanic to stage a kidnapping. They plan to dupe the woman’s husband, a rich banker and extort half a million euros. However, things go awry when Max, the mechanic, chickens out while collecting the money and returns home to find the woman dead. However, it turns out the dead woman, who is actually Iris, is not the same woman who approached Max. She turns out to be Claudia, the banker’s mistress and also a fetishist who is into sadism and masochism. Following several twists and turns, Max manages to get Claudia on his side and frame the banker for his wife’s murder, which is only fair since he planned on setting Max up for Iris’ murder. The depravity of human actions lends horror to the film, while Claudia is more than enough to bring sexiness into the equation.

10. The Green Inferno (2013)

One of the most unnerving films of recent years, Eli Roth’s ‘The Green Inferno’ is heavily influenced by the movies that came out from Italy during the period known as the “cannibal boom” between the late 1970s and early 1980s. ‘The Green Inferno’ follows a group of American students who travel to the Amazon Rainforest to protest against a petrochemical company. However, their plane crashes, and they are subsequently captured by a cannibalistic tribe. Since its release, the movie has been the subject of much controversy. While some critics have praised it for being a faithful homage to films like ‘Cannibal Holocaust’ (1980), others have criticized it for its portrayal of indigenous people. Either way, the film’s influence on pop culture can’t simply be ignored.

9. Knock Knock (2015)

The second Eli Roth entry in the list, ‘Knock Knock’ is essentially a film about the reluctant surrender to persuasion and the terrible consequences that it might bring. Evan Webber (Keanu Reeves) is a successful architect with a loving wife and two children. When his family goes for a short holiday to the beach, Evan has to stay at home and work. During the rainy night, there is a knock on his door. When he opens it, he finds two young women, Genesis (Lorenza Izzo) and Bel (Ana de Armas), standing on the other side. They claim that they are looking for a party and have lost their way. Evan lets them in, gives them dry clothes, and even contacts a cab service for them. However, when the driver arrives, the girls refuse to leave and later have sex with Evan. The true nightmare begins for Evan when the girls start destroying his home and threaten to inform his wife about his indiscretion.

8. Berlin Syndrome (2017)

The cinematic adaptation of the namesake novel by Melanie Joosten, ‘Berlin Syndrome’ incites horror, not through the portrayal of supernatural or paranormal but through the depiction of psychotic actions from its main male lead, Andi (Max Riemelt). Clare (Teresa Palmer), an Australian backpacker, becomes acquainted with Andi when she is in Germany. They have a one-night stand, and Clare subsequently discovers that Andi intends to make her forcefully stay at his apartment. She becomes horrified when she finds out that there were other victims before her, and they likely have not survived. As the film progresses, Clare creates a troubling connection with her captor as confinement and loneliness steadily destroy her sanity.

7. The Perfection (2018)

Starring Allison Williams, Logan Browning, and Steven Weber, this disturbing Richard Shepard-directorial venture expertly balances both its slasher and psychological horror credentials. It revolves around Charlotte Willmore (Williams), a former cello prodigy, who learns that she has been replaced as the star pupil by her erstwhile teacher Anton (Weber). She subsequently seduces the current favorite, Lizzie (Logan Browning), and drugs her. As the other girl begins to have terrible hallucinations, Charlotte coaxes her to amputate her own arm. It is later revealed that Charlotte does this to save Lizzie from Anton, who and his friends earlier sexually abused Charlotte. Following its release, the movie received mostly positive reviews, with many critics praising its stunning and gory climax.

6. Cam (2018)

Directed by Daniel Goldhaber, ‘Cam’ is an extremely clever psychological horror film about a camgirl named Alice Ackerman (Madeline Brewer). Active on an erotic website called FreeGirlsLive,, she puts out adult content through her account “Lola_Lola”. She is often worried about her ranking among the girls on the website. One day, she suddenly realizes that she can’t log into her account. After a brief investigation, she discovers that someone else is already streaming from there. Using an alternate username, she logs in and finds out that a girl who looks and acts exactly like her is broadcasting from her original account. Due to the sheer uniqueness of the plot, the movie maintains its fundamental suspense throughout its entire runtime. ‘Cam’ marks Goldhaber’s debut as a feature-film director.

5. The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020)

Set two years after the first film, ‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen’ is the perfect sequel to the 2017 slasher hit ‘The Babysitter’. The protagonist, Cole (Judah Lewis), is still traumatized from his encounter with the demonic blood cult, which was headed by his former babysitter Bee (Samara Weaving). Since her apparent demise, Cole has tried to go back to normal life but has been miserably unsuccessful. When Melanie (Emily Alyn Lind), a girl after whom Cole has been pining since they were children’, is revealed to be a member of the same cult, Cole watches in horror as all his tormenters return. Now, he has no choice but to fight for his survival yet again. This time, however, he has someone with him. A new girl named Phoebe (Jenna Ortega) moves into the town and joins Cole’s school. She is there when the cult reveals itself to Cole, which effectively makes her a potential victim.

4. Velvet Buzzsaw (2019)

‘Velvet Buzzsaw’ is the 2019 horror film made for Netflix. It is directed by Dan Gilroy, whose previous work includes the acclaimed movie, ‘Nightcrawler‘. Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the film as does a strong cast including Rene Russo, John Malkovich, Zawe Ashton, and Natalia Dyer. The plot circles around the art world where an upcoming employee in a gallery, Josephina, played by Ashton, tries to make a name in the cutthroat art world. Russo’s character Rhodora is the owner of a prominent art gallery while Gyllenhaal’s Morf Vanderwalt is a respected artist. They are both established figures in the art world and when Josephina shows them paintings by a deceased, obscure artist named Vetril Dease, they both realize the monetary value in the art.

The film is a satirical take on the commercialization of art and how modern art is more about selling a perception. However, what makes the film so sexy is the inherent search for beauty. Everything is objectified in the film, from art to people, and as a result, most things are guided by desire. Josephina stands as a beacon in this plot, a shining object of sexual desire, changing hands as the film progresses to an ultimately disappointing climax.

3. You Get Me (2017)

‘You Get Me’ is a 2017 thriller movie bordering on horror. Directed by Brent Bonacorso, it stars Bella Thorne as the antagonist. The story starts off predictably enough at a high school party. When Tyler and his girlfriend Ali have a fight, he leaves the party and meets a mysterious girl called Holly. They have a fling and soon Holly begins to pop up everywhere in his life, from his school to his social circle. Things get uncomfortable and Tyler soon discovers that Holly has a mental disorder and is on medications. Her violent past of beating up another girl over a boy is also revealed. As the situation takes a dangerous turn, Holly kidnaps Ali and manages to kill her own stepmother, Corrine. While categorizing this movie as sexy would be a little far-fetched, Bella plays the role of the crazy girl to perfection and there is something irresistible and deeply unsettling about her character.

2. Gerald’s Game (2017)

‘Gerald’s Game’ directed by Mike Flanagan is an American psychological horror based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. The cast includes talented actors like Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood. The plot follows a husband and wife who try to rekindle their relationship since the husband suffers from performance issues. However, their attempt goes woefully wrong as Jessie, Gugino’s character, finds herself handcuffed to the bed while Gerald dies of a heart attack. Things turn scary from there as she begins to hallucinate, seeing distorted scary figures and is forced to confront the trauma of abuse in her childhood. While the film generously portrays the horror, the disturbing sexiness is definitely present in the opening moments of the film when Jessie is tied to the bed as Gerald plays out his rape fantasy on his wife.

1. The Babysitter (2017)

‘The Babysitter’ is a teen scream horror flick where Cole is entrusted to a high schooler, Bee. Bee seems like a cool babysitter to have and she is good looking. She even gives Cole some alcohol to help him sleep. Then she gets a couple of friends over and they have a game of truth and dare, which anyone knows is code for fun and sexy time. However, this game is more scary than sexy, as the players appear to be some part of a demonic cult. Cole witnesses the fun game turn to a freakshow real quick and is forced to rely on his resourcefulness in a plot driven by horrific and gruesome deaths. Ultimately, he survives, but so does the demon-worshipping babysitter, Bee. The horror in the movie is diluted, but Samara Weaving as Bee brings dollops of sexiness to the film.

