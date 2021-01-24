‘Euphoria’, directed by Sam Levinson, is a teenage drama series that does not hold back when capturing the essence of its characters. It showcases the raw side of the teenage psyche in a very theatrical and pronounced manner. The story primarily revolves around a recovering drug addict Rue, who just cannot detach herself from her past habits. As a result, she keeps inviting trouble, and her problems consequently pile up. ‘Euphoria’ also introduces other characters who’re as doomed as Rue. Together, they navigate and grapple against troubled waters. The first season was appreciated as well as criticized because of its graphic and explicit nature. The show still became a massive hit owing to its focus on the single-minded Gen Z clan and left audiences pining for more. Hence, fans have been raving over ‘Euphoria’ season 2. Here’s everything we know.

Euphoria Season 2 Release Date

’Euphoria’ Season 1 released on June 16, 2019, on HBO and came to an end on August 4, 2019. It consists of 8 episodes with a runtime of 48-65 minutes each. Two more episodes were also independently dropped. The first one released on December 4, 2021, and the second one released on January 22, 2021, on HBO Max. The episodes also came out on HBO two days after their respective release dates.

As far as season 2 is concerned, fans were thrilled to learn about its renewal in July 2019. Following that, production traversed in full swing but only until March 2020, when it was disrupted by the pandemic. The creators have hinted that it is set to resume in late March 2021. Hence, to minimize the disappointment caused to fans and fill up the gap in its narrative, HBO released two standalone episodes. Now that they’ve put the audiences at ease, the creators, therefore, would be taking as much time needed to get through with its filming. In all possibility, we expect ‘Euphoria’ season 2 to release sometime in the latter half of 2021.

Euphoria Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

The cast of ‘Euphoria’ is led by Zendaya, who portrays Rue Bennett, a cynical teenager, and recovering drug addict. Hunter Schafer plays Jules Vaughn, a transgender girl with a radiant personality who quickly develops a solid friendship with Rue. Maude Apatow essays the role of Lexi Howard, Rue’s childhood friend and Cassie’s sensible younger sister. Angus Cloud plays Fezco, Rue’s sole savior in most situations, who is also a local drug dealer. Jacob Elordi plays Nate Jacobs, a deeply disturbed high school athlete. Alexa Demie stars as Maddy Perez, Nate’s on-again and off-again girlfriend.

Other cast members include Eric Dane (Cal Jacobs), Nika King (Leslie Bennett), Storm Reid (Gia Bennett), Algee Smith (Christopher McKay), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Barbie Ferreira (Kat Hernandez), and many more. All the actors are expected to reprise their roles in the coming season. Kelvin Harrison Jr., who appears in Levinson’s ‘Assassination Nation’ has reportedly joined the cast for the show’s return.

Euphoria Season 2 Plot: What Can it Be About?

The season finale of ‘Euphoria’ ends on a melancholic note as Jules decides to leave town to seek a better life in Los Angeles. A conflicted Rue chooses to stay back, even though she’s heartbroken to leave Jules. She ends up taking drugs to cope with her loss and experiences a hallucinatory trip. Maddy chances upon Cal and Jules’ secret DVD and watches it. Kat, after her traumatizing fallout with Ethan, finally reveals her feelings for him. Cassie decides to get an abortion after discovering her pregnancy with Mckay.

Season 2 is expected to provide answers to a lot of questions posed by the season 1 finale. Rue’s life in Los Angeles has kicked off, and her life without Rue is something that everybody is curious and equally sad about. On the other hand, Rue has retaken to drugs, which might again severely deteriorate her life. Maddy might decide to finally leave Nate or at least have a much-needed confrontation about his issues. The only positive development happens to be Kat and Ethan’s love life, which is tremendously being looked forward to in the upcoming season.

