Addison Rae, the TikTok personality, has recently been subjected to a death hoax, and before it spreads any further, we would like to clarify that Addison is not dead. She is alive and doing well. Addison Rae Easterling is an American social media personality and dancer, who has amassed immense fame on TikTok. To put things into perspective, she has around 49 million followers, which makes her one of the most followed individuals on the platform.

Social media influencers always are extremely visible to their fans at all times, so if someone doesn’t post too frequently, fans might jump the gun and assume the worst. So, how did Addison’s death rumors start?

Addison Rae Death Rumors Explained:

No one is quite certain how the death rumors about Addison started circulating. There has been a lot of misinformation about her like she’s in the hospital, she’s drowned. Fans have been trying to keep rumors at bay, but the internet is alive with all kinds of tragedies that seem to have befallen the star. From what we could unearth, the talk about Addison’s death traces back to an infamous prank site, channel22news.

The news states that Rae was found dead in a Target parking lot. Reportedly, blood was coming out of her stomach when the cops found her, but they could not get far in the investigation. As per the news, fans and law enforcement officials also appear to be at odds about who killed Addison. However, if you look at the story carefully, you will see that the cops discovered the body on June 24, 2020. Thus the rumor resurfacing now makes little sense. Moreover, the page tells readers that they’ve been pranked.

However, one might understand why some fans bought into the death hoax. After all, the fake news inspired an obituary site to make a post about Addison on July 1, 2020. Coincidentally, this is around the time she put up her most recent Instagram post.

In fact, this is not the first time Rae has been hit with a death rumor, either. Some time back, around June 11, 2020, a prank site brought out the news that Rae had been murdered and was found dead in the ‘Hype House.’ Of course, this was quickly dismissed as dating rumors soon followed after Rae and Bryce Hall had a reunion.

Rae hasn’t addressed any of her death rumors, but she’s quite an internet personality, meaning reputable news sources will cover her death. In the meanwhile, we would be wise to verify things before getting carried away and sharing them. It helps us in the long run from becoming victims of such hoaxes. We will leave you with a happy picture of Addison with her dog. She’s clearly enjoying life and is doing well for herself. [Cover Picture Courtesy: Addison Rae/Instagram]

