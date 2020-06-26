Despite recent rumors about Billie Eilish’s death, the American singer and songwriter, is alive and well. Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell is currently eighteen years old and first gained media attention in 2015, with her song ‘Ocean Eyes.’ Since then, she has ruled the charts, and her fans’ hearts with numbers like ‘Bad Guy,’ and the latest James Bond theme song, ‘No Time to Die.’ At the 62nd Grammy Awards in 2020, Billie became the youngest person and first woman to win in all four major Grammy categories in the same year. So, how did the rumors about her death start?

Billie Eilish Death Rumors Explained:

The rumors about Billie’s death might have started due to some social media posts going viral. After all, fans are often carried away by emotions and don’t verify the news before sharing, leading to death hoaxes. Although Billie or her representatives have not addressed the rumors directly, it would be wise to note that the young girl is one of the most famous pop artists currently. Thus, the news of her death will be covered extensively by reputable media outlets. As things stand, Billie is alive and well and has spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, a few days ago.

This is not the first time that Billie has been subjected to death hoaxes. A site called channel45news.com posted about her death. However, no details were shared and the post is neither dated nor is the author mentioned. If you look closely, you will also see that it is a prank site, which is clearly stated at the side of the page. Another rumor surfaced back in 2018, courtesy of channel22news.com. It stated that Billie died in a car accident and drew attention to XXXTentacion’s death, saying the world lost great musical talents. Notably, the second site is much like the first. It is also a prank site and it says as much on the side of the page.

Although Billie seems to be doing just fine, her social media accounts have seen some strange activity, which might have caused panic among some of her fans. She seems to have unfollowed everyone on Instagram and Twitter. While it remains unclear how fans might have linked it to her death rumors in any possible way, let us clear it up for you, nonetheless. It started when Billie shared a post which said if she was following somebody’s abuser on social media, they should get in touch with her, and she’d unfollow them.

Unfortunately, the young artist received a lot of backlash from fans who stated she followed alleged abusers like Chris Brown and Justin Bieber. Billie took it upon herself to rectify the situation by deleting the post and unfollowing everyone. It is great to see the fiery spirit in Billie and the fact she’s unafraid to walk the talk. As one of the most promising young singers, we hope to see more of her in the future.

