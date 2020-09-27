Family Guy, the long-running animated sitcom on FOX, created by Seth MacFarlane, is finally making a grand comeback with its 19th season. The last iteration has concluded on May 17, 2020, and production for season 19 had already commenced before FOX officially announced its renewal. The upcoming episodes will form a part of the channel’s Animation Domination programming block, which airs on Sundays. What’s more? The 19th installment will also contain the series’ milestone 350th episode!

Fans might already know about the basic premise of ‘Family Guy’. The story is centered around the Griffins — parents Peter and Lois; their kids, Meg, Chris, and Stewie; and their anthropomorphic pet dog, Brian. All the events of the show take place in the fictional town of Quahog, Rhode Island.

The current voiceover cast of ‘Family Guy’ consists of Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Brian Griffin, and Stewie Griffin. Alex Borstein voices Lois while Seth Green voices Chris Griffin, and Mila Kunis voices Meg Griffin. With the departure of Mike Henry, who will no longer voice the character Cleveland Brown, we have Kevin Spacey, Kevin Bacon, Clyde Anderson, and Nick Lloyd as the new voiceover stars for season 19.

Well, although there have been some changes in the original star lineup, ‘Family Guy’ continues to ‘bring the funny’ — immersing us in familiar doses of laughter! So what new adventures are in store for the island-based brood in the premiere episode? Let us find out!

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 1 Release Date:

‘Family Guy’ Season 19 Episode 1 will release on September 27, 2020, at 9.30 pm ET/ 8.30 pm CT on FOX. The premiere will be the show’s landmark 350th episode!

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode sees the Griffins gearing up to celebrate an important moment — Stewie finally says his first word! However, it is a swearword. This is when Lois is shunned by the other moms. As a result, Lois tries to figure out where he could have possibly learned it.

In another scene, the Griffins attend a certain ceremony and Stewie is not very happy about this whole setting. Stewie and Lois also try to strengthen their bond while clicking selfies. But again Stewie appears less than thrilled. Something is definitely up with the tot!

Where to Watch Family Guy Season 19 Episode 1 Online?

‘Family Guy’ falls under the category of Adult Cartoons and Comedy. The best way to watch it is to tune in to FOX TV at the aforementioned time slot and catch the episode during its entire run of 20 minutes. The next option is to watch it online on FOX TV’s official website and their mobile application. Another way is to stream full episodes of the show, live or on-demand, on Fox Now, provided you have an existing cable subscription.

There are also alternatives to stream the season on other platforms and websites. All of its 18 seasons are currently streaming on Hulu. For cord-cutters, cable-free live-streaming platforms include DirecTV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. You can also rent episodes and entire seasons on Amazon Prime.

