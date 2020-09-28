‘Family Guy’ returned with its 19th season on a high note! How? The premiere episode of season 19 happens to be the show’s milestone 350th episode. The ongoing edition consists of 20 episodes and it joins Fox’s Animation Domination line-up that airs every Sunday. The first part begins with Stewie saying his first word — which is a horrible swearword. However, the episode ends on a good note. Stewie says his second word, which is adorably cute.

Packed with irrelevant and sometimes inappropriate jokes, ‘Family Guy’ season 19 episode 1 has set the path ahead for a remarkable new outing. So what new adventures are in store for the island-based brood in the 2nd episode? Let us find out!

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Family Guy’ Season 19 Episode 2 will release on October 4, 2020, at 9.30 pm ET/ 8.30 pm CT on FOX.

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Talented Mr. Stewie’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox: “Stewie breaks up with Rupert after learning that he used to belong to Chris; unable to get over his feelings of betrayal, Stewie decides to take action.”

Where to Watch Family Guy Season 19 Episode 2 Online?

‘Family Guy’ falls under the category of Adult Cartoons and Comedy. The best way to watch it is to tune in to FOX TV at the aforementioned time slot and catch the episode during its entire run of 20 minutes. The next option is to watch it online on FOX TV’s official website and their mobile application. Another way is to stream full episodes of the show, live or on-demand, on Fox Now, provided you have an existing cable subscription.

There are also alternatives to stream the season on other platforms and websites. All of its 18 seasons are currently streaming on Hulu. For cord-cutters, cable-free live-streaming platforms include DirecTV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. You can also rent episodes and entire seasons on Amazon Prime.

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 1 Recap

The episode begins with the family attending church. Stewie gets frustrated with all the proceedings going around and decides to shout out his very first word. Now, he utters an atrocious swearword, and unfortunately, his word choice ends up offending many in the house of God. Lois is unsure of whom to blame for Stewie’s behavior. And so she decides to find out who taught the obscene word to her baby.

Lois first interrogates Peter and then suspects television as the culprits. But to no avail! This is when she realizes Stewie heard and learned the word from her! Lois goes into depression and has a mental breakdown. So she decides that the best way out is to participate in a special women’s retreat program. However, the lessons that they teach here are not at par with her own beliefs. She then realizes that she is not a bad mom and should accept herself as she is — alongside her choice of words.

