The second episode of ‘Family Guy’ season 19, which dropped this week, is mostly centered around Stewie. The tiniest Griffin speaks his first words to the family and then, goes through a lot of emotional turmoil. The episode dives deep into Stewie’s weird dynamic with his beloved stuffed teddy bear, Rupert. This time, the toddler discovers something about Rupert’s history that makes him livid.

Stories that revolve around Stewie are always interesting. He is a character with multiple layers of complexity. And in Sunday’s episode, he goes over the edge and cooks up some vicious schemes. The twist at the end of the episode is so dark that it leaves you aghast. So what new adventures are in store for the island-based brood in the 3rd episode? Let us find out!

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Family Guy’ Season 19 Episode 3 will release on October 11, 2020, at 9.30 pm ET/ 8.30 pm CT on FOX.

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Boys & Squirrels’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox: “Peter injures himself and a family of squirrels in a chainsaw accident; Chris and Stewie try to nurse one of the injured rodents back to health; a chiropractor fixes Peter’s injury by realigning his spine — and restoring him to his “true height.”

Where to Watch Family Guy Season 19 Episode 3 Online?

‘Family Guy’ falls under the category of Adult Cartoons and Comedy. The best way to watch it is to tune in to FOX TV at the aforementioned time slot and catch the episode during its entire run of 20 minutes. The next option is to watch it online on FOX TV’s official website and their mobile application. Another way is to stream full episodes of the show, live or on-demand, on Fox Now, provided you have an existing cable subscription.

There are also alternatives to stream the season on other platforms and websites. All of its 18 seasons are currently streaming on Hulu. For cord-cutters, cable-free live-streaming platforms include DirecTV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. You can also rent episodes and entire seasons on Amazon Prime.

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 2 Recap

Stewie is at a really good place. He is awarded the title of Busy Bee at daycare, and that too, for two consecutive weeks. His relationship with Rupert is also going well. However, one day, Stewie discovers that Rupert once used to go around with Chris and used to be known by the name of Skippy. On learning this, Stewie, who is extremely jealous, breaks off all ties with Rupert and gives him back to Chris.

After this, Stewie is truly upset and disturbed. The tot starts sleeping around with new stuffed animals. Eventually, he embarks on a spiritual journey to Bali, Venice, and a certain retreat in India. In the end, Stewie finds peace with himself and manages to rediscover himself. However, this makes him reach a weird conclusion. He must kill off his brother and his former best buddy!

