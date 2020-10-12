The third episode of ‘Family Guy’ season 19, which dropped this week, is called ‘Boys & Squirrels’. We see Peter getting entangled in a chainsaw accident and injuring himself, alongside a family of squirrels. Chris and Stewie tend to one of the injured rodents and tries to nurse them back to health. A chiropractor takes care of Peter’s injury and conducts a process to realign his spine — so that he can come back to his ‘true height’. More on that later. So what new adventures are in store for the island-based brood in the 4th episode? Let us find out!

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Family Guy’ Season 19 Episode 4 will release on October 18, 2020, at 9.30 pm ET/ 8.30 pm CT on FOX.

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘CutawayLand’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox: “Peter and Lois accidentally set up a cutaway gag together, which somehow transports them into the cutaway itself.”

Where to Watch Family Guy Season 19 Episode 4 Online?

‘Family Guy’ falls under the category of Adult Cartoons and Comedy. The best way to watch it is to tune in to FOX TV at the aforementioned time slot and catch the episode during its entire run of 20 minutes. The next option is to watch it online on FOX TV’s official website and their mobile application. Another way is to stream full episodes of the show, live or on-demand, on Fox Now, provided you have an existing cable subscription.

There are also alternatives to stream the season on other platforms and websites. All of its 18 seasons are currently streaming on Hulu. For cord-cutters, cable-free live-streaming platforms include DirecTV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. You can also rent episodes and entire seasons on Amazon Prime.

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 3 Recap

Peter participates in something and wins a new chainsaw for himself. He is quickly taken by his power tool and starts using it to trim some trees. But while he does this, he falls from the tree and ends up injuring his elbow. At the same time, he fatally injures a family of squirrels and is left with an orphaned baby squirrel. Chris and Stewie pitch in to help and they decide to team up in raising the little rodent as one of their own. However, how much as they try, the squirrel does not survive. And this incident causes a rift in their relationship.

Meanwhile, Peter visits a chiropractor to help him in fixing his injured elbow. When the professional stretches his spine, Peter realizes that he is much taller than he believed he was. With this new bit of info, Peter cannot forget that he can be taller. To help calm him down, Lois supports Peter to make himself feel small again. This particular part of the story is actually a clever play at how women hold the power to belittle their husbands. After suffering so much, the husbands lose height (literally!).

