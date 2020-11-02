The fourth episode of ‘Family Guy’ season 19, which dropped this week, is called ‘Cutaway Land’. What happens here is, when the Griffins go on a vacation to the beach, Peter and Lois accidentally create a cutaway gag together, which somehow transports both of them into the cutaway itself. Coupled with elements of fourth-wall-breaking humor, ‘Cutaway Land’ is a funny story. More on that later. So what new adventures are in store for the island-based brood in the 5th episode? Let us find out!

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 5 Release Date:

‘Family Guy’ Season 19 Episode 5 will release on November 8, 2020, at 9.30 pm ET/ 8.30 pm CT on FOX.

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘La Famiglia Guy’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox: “When Joe asks Peter to be the godfather to his daughter, Peter commits to his mistaken interpretation of the role so much that he becomes a real gangster.”

Where to Watch Family Guy Season 19 Episode 5 Online?

‘Family Guy’ falls under the category of Adult Cartoons and Comedy. The best way to watch it is to tune in to FOX TV at the aforementioned time slot and catch the episode during its entire run of 20 minutes. The next option is to watch it online on FOX TV’s official website and their mobile application. Another way is to stream full episodes of the show, live or on-demand, on Fox Now, provided you have an existing cable subscription.

There are also alternatives to stream the season on other platforms and websites. All of its 18 seasons are currently streaming on Hulu. For cord-cutters, cable-free live-streaming platforms include DirecTV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. You can also rent episodes and entire seasons on Amazon Prime.

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 4 Recap

In episode 4, the Griffins head to the beach, alongside their three kids and a talking dog. During the trip, Peter and Lois express their frustrations about how they do not have enough time for themselves. This is the case not only during vacations but also at home. This is when the couple is transported to a cutaway scene – about Australian men suits. The pair goes about watching Tom Brady in the shower, enters a fart air balloon, and visits the pancake emergency room.

And this is a familiar ‘Family Guy’ trope. Both of them have to get out of Cutawayland by moving around within it first. Of course, Peter and Lois are happy since they finally get some time to spend by themselves. On the beach, however, the kids are left alone without any parental supervision. They start their own party. Lois, after a while, decides that she wants to go back. However, things get complicated when Lois and Peter accidentally transform their entire family into the endless Cutaway Land. However, with Joe’s help, they realize that they need to enter the original ‘Family Guy’ cutaway if they ever want to go back home.

