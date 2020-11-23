The latest episode of ‘Family Guy’, which landed this Sunday, sees Lois and Peter getting political. They hold opposite views on who should be the next mayor of Quahog. Since Peter gets upset with Lois’s first choice, he searches for the late Mayor Adam West’s cousin, Wild Wild West. You can read about the episode in detail in the recap section! First, let’s go through the details of ‘Family Guy’ season 19 episode 8!

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Family Guy’ season 19 episode 8 will release on December 6, 2020, at 9.30 pm ET/ 8.30 pm CT on FOX. The upcoming episode has been pushed back by one week because of the upcoming Thanksgiving holidays. Following this short hiatus, season 19 should resume its weekly airing schedule of releasing one new episode every Sunday. If there are any further changes, our preview sections will keep you updated.

Where to Watch Family Guy Season 19 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Family Guy’ on FOX at the aforementioned time slot or online on FOX TV’s official website and their mobile application. An alternate way is to stream full episodes of the show, live or on-demand, on Fox Now, provided you have an existing cable subscription.

There are other ways to stream the season on various platforms and websites. All of its 18 seasons are currently streaming on Hulu. For people who don’t prefer watching on TV, cable-free live-streaming platforms include DirecTV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. You can also rent episodes and entire seasons on Amazon Prime.

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Pawtucket Pat.’ The official synopsis from FOX reads as follows – “Brian’s new job as a journalist leads him to uncover that Pawtucket Pat, Quahog’s hero, and brewery founder, took part in racist actions against Native Americans; the town becomes divided on whether or not to remove the statue that commemorates him.”

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 7 Recap

‘Family Guy’ season 19 episode 7 is titled ‘Wild Wild West.’ Lois believes that Quahog is going downhill and to resolve the situation, she believes that the town needs a change in leadership. She hosts a meeting of potential mayors and believes that a person, who is a librarian, is the ideal fit. But Peter does not support her idea. Therefore, he seeks out Adam West’s cousin, Wild Wild West, a spokesman. He decides to meet the “manly” West at the latter’s ranch.

Wild Wild West has a knack for advertising everything a man wants like beef cigarettes. But since West is skeptical of assuming the role as of now, Lois’s choice Elle Hitler starts her mayoral campaign. However, West reaches at the exact time on horseback, donning a hat, and claims that he can levitate. This soon leads to a gender debate. To prove his point, Peter takes Lois to visit West at his ranch. And when West hand-knits a sweater for Lois, she falls in love with the man.

But when West enters Lois’s bedroom, Peter begins to support Elle Hitler instead. He even attempts to sabotage West’s campaign. But his plans backfire and West, at one point, is forced to interfere and save Hitler from a fire by using his levitating prowess. Naturally, West becomes the new mayor.

