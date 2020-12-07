The latest episode of ‘Family Guy’, which landed this Sunday, sees the story addressing the sensitive issue of racial discrimination. Brian takes up a new job as a journalist and finds out that Pawtucket Pat, Quahog’s hero, and brewery founder, had been a participant of racism against Native Americans. The town holds dividing views on whether or not to dismantle the statue that commemorates him. You can read about the episode in detail in the recap section! First, let’s go through the details of ‘Family Guy’ season 19 episode 9!

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Family Guy’ season 19 episode 9 will release on December 13, 2020, at 9.30 pm ET/ 8.30 pm CT on FOX.

Where to Watch Family Guy Season 19 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Family Guy’ on FOX at the aforementioned time slot or online on FOX TV’s official website and their mobile application. An alternate way is to stream full episodes of the show, live or on-demand, on Fox Now, provided you have an existing cable subscription.

There are other ways to stream the season on various platforms and websites. All of its 18 seasons are currently streaming on Hulu. For people who don’t prefer watching on TV, cable-free live-streaming platforms include DirecTV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. You can also rent episodes and entire seasons on Amazon Prime.

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The First No L.’ The official synopsis from FOX reads as follows – “When the family fails to help Lois with the Christmas shopping, she walks out on the family and the Griffins must try to save Christmas on their own.”

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 8 Recap

‘Family Guy’ season 19 episode 8 is titled ‘Pawtucket Pat.’ The story follows Brian who joins a new job as an online journalist for a news website called Hog. While researching an article, he uncovers some dark secrets about the town’s past. The town founder and brewery mascot was a person who had indulged in racial discrimination. He had even stolen the famous beer recipe from Native Americans. Later, he killed the tribesmen to ensure that no one finds out about his dark deeds. Brian, therefore, publishes the article and later, organizes a protest to get Pawtucket Pat’s statue removed from the town’s center.

Peter, on the other hand, is worried that the community will lose an important historical monument. He starts his own protest in support of keeping the statue. Because of the opposing views, the town stands divided. Therefore, Brian decides to take matters into his own hands. The episode concludes with Brian explaining that they “may win an award for this.” He additionally brings up references to several acclaimed films, which revolves around republican minded people changing their ways. Eventually, the ‘Keep Up the Statue’ side decides that the statue should go. However, they do not make the decision for racial issues. They decide that the town can do without that piece of sculpture.

