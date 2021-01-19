‘Family Reunion’ has been created by Meg DeLoatch, whose notable writing credits include shows like ‘Fuller House’ and ‘Family Matters.’ The comedy series debuted on July 10, 2019, on Netflix. It revolves around a multi-generational Black family called the McKellans, who move from Seattle, Washington to Columbus, Georgia, to be closer to their extended family. The move from a big city to a small town comes with its own set of challenges.

The lighthearted sitcom has been praised for the timely and relevant conversations it brings up through comedy. Although it has received mixed responses from critics, it remains a heartwarming comedy enjoyed by viewers of all age groups. If you are wondering what lies ahead for the show, you are in the right place!

Family Reunion Part 3 Release Date

‘Family Reunion’ part 2 premiered in its entirety on January 20, 2020, on Netflix. Part 2 comprises nine episodes with a runtime of 25-34 minutes each. It is important to note that the series split its first season into two halves. Ahead of part 2, the first part released on July 10, 2019, followed by a holiday special on December 9, the same year.

As for the news regarding part 3, here is what you need to know. The network ordered 16 new episodes of the show on September 17, 2019. Season 2 has been split into parts 3 and 4, with eight episodes each. Part 3 was set to begin filming between February 7 and July 10, 2020, but was interrupted by the COVID-19 imposed industry-wide shutdown. However, a post from DeLoatch on Twitter suggests that the series resumed filming for part 3 in October 2020. Therefore, we can expect ‘Family Reunion’ part 3 to release sometime in mid-2021.

Family Reunion Part 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The show centers on the lives of the McKellans. Cocoa (Tia Mowry) and Moz (Anthony Alabi) are parents to four children: Jade (Talia Jackson), Shaka (Isaiah Russell-Bailey), Mazzi (Cameron J. Wright) and Ami (Jordyn Raya James). Amelia AKA M’Dear (Loretta Devine), and her husband, Jeb (Richard Roundtree), are Moz’s parents with a traditional outlook on life. All the actors playing these roles are expected to return in part 3.

Other recurring cast members that can be seen in part 3 include Tyler Cole (Royale), Telma Hopkins (Maybelle), Lexi Underwood (Ava), Lance Alexander (Elvis), Warren Burke (Daniel), Lindsey Da Sylveira (Mikayla), and Journey Carter (Renee). Although the possibility of seeing new faces on the show is unlikely at this point, there may be a few guest appearances.

Family Reunion Part 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The show derives its comedy from the differences between the family members and their everyday ups and downs in life. Part 2 ends with Jade throwing a masquerade party to celebrate her fifteenth birthday. The idea is to sneak in Royale, who Jade’s parents won’t let her see. Cocoa and Moz take stock of their expenses and find out bizarre ways to save money wherever they can, only to know that they are broke. Just when they thought things could not get worse, they learn that Jade has left town with Royale.

Part 3 may pick up from the ending of the second part. We can expect to learn what Jade is up to and what have she and Royale planned to do after leaving town. M’Dear lets Cocoa and Moz know that they are welcome to stay as long as they like when she finds out about their financial situation. We might also get to see how Moz and Cocoa bounce back from their financial slump. Part 3 will bring more fun and hilarity to the lives of the McKellan family members as they stumble from one misadventure to another.

