‘Fantasy Island‘ comes from Blumhouse, known for its low-budget but successful horror franchises. The movie serves as a prequel to the 1977 ABC series of the same name. The premise follows a group of people who go to the titular island. Soon enough, they find their fantasies coming true. However, the island mangles these fantasies into horrific nightmares that they must try to survive.

The movie has all the right elements to make it an enjoyable watch. Curious to find out where to stream ‘Fantasy Island’? We have you covered, but first, let us briefly walk you through the movie’s plot.

What is Fantasy Island About?

‘Fantasy Island’ introduces us to the enigmatic Mr. Roarke. The secret dreams of his lucky guests become real, thanks to him. However, not all well in the luxurious tropical resort, on the remote island. The guests soon realize that their fantasies have started turning into nightmares.

The only way off the island is to solve its mysteries before it claims their lives. The five winners who are chosen to live out their fantasies, try their best to survive. Despite losses, one of them stays behind, enchanted by the island. As the other leave, Mr. Roarke suggests that the new resident should have a nickname for himself.

Is Fantasy Island on Netflix?

Netflix has a fantastic collection of films and television shows that cater to a wide array of viewers. The platform has a remarkable library when it comes to the horror genre, as well. While you won’t find ‘Fantasy Island’ on Netflix, you can check out ‘Green Room,’ where a gig turns into a nightmare for a punk band.

Is Fantasy Island on Hulu?

Hulu remains ahead of the curve by making constant additions to its rich library. Subscribers have access to a wide range of films and television shows. Unfortunately, ‘Fantasy Island’ is not among them. However, you can stream ‘The Cabin in the Woods‘ instead, where an isolated setting enhances the horror.

Is Fantasy Island on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime has a fantastic collection of films and shows, enough to compete with Netflix. Moreover, the streaming service has a well-stocked library of horror related content. While ‘Fantasy Island’ can’t be streamed as is, you can buy and watch the movie. Check it out here.

Where Can I Stream Fantasy Island Online?

You can stream ‘Fantasy Island’ using VOD services. Head to Vudu or FandagoNow, where you can buy and stream the movie. Vudu also lets you rent and watch it. Both sites offer SD, HD, and Ultra HD options.

Is Fantasy Island Out on DVD and BluRay?

‘Fantasy Island’ is available on DVD and BluRay as of April 7, 2020. Check it out here.

Can I Stream Fantasy Island For Free?

Unfortunately, you cannot stream ‘Fantasy Island’ for free at the moment. You have to wait for it to be available on a platform with a free trial period. However, we urge our readers to pay for all the art they consume.

