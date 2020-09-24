Upon its premiere on April 15, 2014, ‘Fargo’ opened to universal acclaim for its inventive storytelling, fascinating characters, dark and absurd humor, and unpredictable twists. Created by Noah Hawley, the crime drama anthology series is inspired by the Academy Award-winning eponymous 1996 film by the Coen Brothers. Each season features a different setting, with a varied set of characters revolving around a new mystery. Over three seasons, the show has managed to recreate the essence of the original.

It has also garnered 51 awards, including several Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. After a gap of over three years, the show is back with a mob-themed tale and a new batch of characters with sly wit and off-kilter sensibility. Now, you must be wondering about what goes down in ‘Fargo’ season 4 episode 1? Well, we are here to help you with that.

Fargo Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Fargo’ season 4 episode 1 will release on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 9 pm ET on FX, followed by episode 2 at 10:30 pm ET. Episodes 1 and 2 will drop on Hulu, a day later, i.e., on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 3 am ET. The rest of the series will follow a weekly-release pattern, with new episodes dropping every Sunday on FX, and the following day, on Hulu.

Where to Watch Fargo Season 4 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Fargo’ season 4 by tuning to FX at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on FX’s official website and the FX app. Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Hulu, with a subscription, of course.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, DirecTV, Philo TV, and Fubo TV. ‘Fargo’ season 1 is available to stream on Netflix (outside of the United States). To watch the latest episodes, you can also avail the VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

What to Expect From Fargo Season 4 Episode 1 and 2?

‘Fargo’ season 4 episode 1 is titled ‘Welcome to the Alternate Economy.’ The fourth season of the black comedy–crime drama series is set in 1950 in Kansas City on Missouri’s western edge. It revolves around the lives of the members of two criminal organizations – the Faddas and the Cannons. In the premiere episode, we will be introduced to the main players of the cat and mouse game. The head of the Cannon family, Loy Cannon (Chris Rock), is a syndicate boss who is a force to reckon with but is still denied respect because he is African-American.

On the other side of the game of wealth and power is Italian mobster Josto Fadda (Jason Schwartzman), who is an annoyance to his own father, Donatello (Tomasso Ragno). The Faddas have the upper hand owing to their involvement in defeating the Irish and Jews from the Paris of the Plains. We can expect the rival parties to enter into the long-running pact, under which the youngest son of each party has to cross enemy lines and live with the rival family to ensure peace is maintained between the clans. It will also touch upon significant themes like systemic racism, prejudices against the immigrants, and the flawed justice system in the United States of America.

However, an unexpected death might be the cause of tension between the two families. Meanwhile, members of the Smutny family (funeral operators) might be forced to make a challenging decision. In episode 2, titled ‘The Land of Taking and Killing,’ the Smutnys might have to greet surprise visitors. Gaetano might fly down from Italy to offer his support to his brother, Josto. Loy might rip the band-aid off and straightaway challenge the status quo, while the hidden secret of the chirpy nurse Oraetta Mayflower might come to the surface. Check out the latest promo below!

