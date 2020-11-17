In the monochromatic episode 9 of ‘Fargo’ season 4, Rabbi and Satchel hit the road. The majority of the episode runs in black and white, a nod to ‘The Wizard of Oz’, since they’re in Kansas, there’s a tornado, and there is a small dog present. Check out the recap section at the end of this article to read more about the last episode. In case you are wondering: what can go down in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘Fargo’ season 4 episode 10? Well, we are here to help you out!

Fargo Season 4 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Fargo’ season 4 episode 10 will release on November 22, 2020, at 9 pm ET on FX. Episode 10 will drop on Hulu, a day later, on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 3 am ET. The series follows a weekly-release pattern, with new episodes dropping every Sunday on FX, and the following day, on Hulu.

Where to Watch Fargo Season 4 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Fargo’ season 4 on cable TV by simply tuning to FX at the aforementioned time. You can also stream the show on FX’s official website and the FX app. Another way to watch ‘Fargo’ online is by streaming it on Hulu, with a subscription, of course.

If you don’t have a cable subscription (or just prefer not to watch on TV), you can watch the show on Sling TV, DirecTV, Philo TV, and Fubo TV. To watch the latest episodes, you can also avail of the VOD service on YouTube TV and on Amazon Prime.

Fargo Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Happy.’ The official synopsis of the episode is as follows – “Loy forms an uneasy alliance, Odis finds peace, Josto settles the score, Ethelrida takes a risk, and Oraetta gets spooked.” Check out the promo below!

Fargo Season 4 Episode 9 Recap

‘Fargo’ season 4 episode 9 is titled ‘East/West.’

Episode 9 is a mostly black and white episode that focuses on Rabbi and Satchel’s relationship and their road trip together. Rabbi Milligan is on the run, escaping from both the Faddas and the Cannons, and decides to hit the road with Satchel. Together, the pair travels to Liberal, Kansas, a small town where Rabbi has some money hidden away.

Pursuing them, hot on their trail, are Calamita and Omie Sparkman. Right when Rabbi realizes that it’s Satchel’s birthday, he goes out to buy him a nice present. To his surprise, he finds himself face-to-face with trouble in the form of Calamita. They fight, but ultimately, an intense tornado sweeps away both Calamita and Rabbi, leaving Satchel to fend for himself, all alone.

