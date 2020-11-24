The penultimate episode of ‘Fargo’ season 4 that dropped this week, attempts to slowly wrap up its multiple sweeping storylines. In ‘Happy’, the titular character and Ethelrida are reintroduced into the main plot. Again, there is also a time jump — which means that the Fadda and Cannon war leads to more body counts. You can check out the recap section at the end of this article to read more about the last episode. In case you are wondering: what can go down in the upcoming episode, i.e., the finale of ‘Fargo’ season 4, we have you covered!

Fargo Season 4 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Fargo’ season 4 episode 11 will release on November 29, 2020, at 10 pm ET on FX. Episode 11 will drop on Hulu, a day later, on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 3 am ET. The series has followed a weekly-release pattern, with new episodes dropping every Sunday on FX, and the following day, on Hulu.

Where to Watch Fargo Season 4 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Fargo’ season 4 on cable TV by simply tuning to FX at the aforementioned time. You can also stream the show on FX’s official website and the FX app. Another way to watch ‘Fargo’ online is by streaming it on Hulu, with a subscription, of course.

If you don’t have a cable subscription (or just prefer not to watch on TV), you can watch the show on Sling TV, DirecTV, Philo TV, and Fubo TV. To watch the latest episodes, you can also avail of the VOD service on YouTube TV and on Amazon Prime.

Fargo Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers

The finale is titled ‘Storia Americana.’ The official synopsis of the episode is as follows – “Ebal teaches Loy a lesson about business, Josto gets revenge and Oraetta comes clean.” Check out the promo below!

Fargo Season 4 Episode 10 Recap

‘Fargo’ season 4 episode 10 is titled ‘Happy.’ Josto devises a plan to bring an end to the mob war between the Fadda and Cannon Limited. He meets up with Happy and Leon and brokers a deal. If they make life difficult for Cannons in Kansas City, his gang will leave them alone. Meanwhile, Gaetano Fadda slips on the sidewalk and by mistake, pulls the trigger of his gun on his own face, killing himself. Before his accident, Gaetano kills Odis.

On the other hand, Ethelrida negotiates with a mob boss and helps the cops apprehend a serial killer. Oraetta is also outwitted when Ethelrida’s claims are supported by Dr. Harvard. Again, the episode reveals that the ‘zombie’ haunting the Smutnys is the ghost of a ruthless slave ship captain named Theodore Roache.

Toward the end, Ethelrida visits Loy Cannon and bargains for her parents’ mortuary business. She offers to write off the huge bill incurred by the Cannons because of the war with the Faddas. She additionally shows him the ring she had found in Oraetta’s house — which had been taken by the nurse from the corpse of Donatello Fadda. And this ring is enough to sway Loy to accept her proposal.

