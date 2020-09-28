‘Fargo’s fourth season has made its debut after a prolonged wait. The dark crime drama, infused with equally dark humor, was delayed a bit due to the COVID-19 shutdowns. Fortunately, the anthology series has returned with a fresh approach, in a new setting, coupled with multiple gritty storylines. Season 4 dropped with two back-to-back episodes and now, it is all geared up to release its next part. And here is everything we know about it.

Fargo Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Fargo’ season 4 episode 3 will release on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 9 pm ET on FX. Episodes 3 will drop on Hulu, a day later, i.e., on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 3 am ET. The rest of the series will follow a weekly-release pattern, with new episodes dropping every Sunday on FX, and the following day, on Hulu.

Where to Watch Fargo Season 4 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Fargo’ season 4 by tuning to FX at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on FX’s official website and the FX app. Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Hulu, with a subscription, of course.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, DirecTV, Philo TV, and Fubo TV. ‘Fargo’ season 1 is available to stream on Netflix (outside of the United States). To watch the latest episodes, you can also avail the VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Fargo Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers

‘Fargo’ season 4 episode 3 is titled ‘Raddoppiarlo.’ In this episode, we follow Deafy and Odis as they join forces while Josto is on a quest to seek revenge. Oraetta lands a new job and Gaetano makes a major move. Zelmare and Swanee try to help out the Smutnys in settling their debt. You can check out the promo for the 3rd episode below:

Fargo Season 4 Episode 1 And 2 Recap

The premiere kicks off with a prologue called ‘Welcome to the Alternate Economy’. We witness the gang wars in Kansas City during the 1950s. The two important families leading this war are the Fadda Family and Canon Limited. And trapped between them both is the innocent Ethelrida Smutny, a good student, and a precocious teen, who becomes a target as a black girl in then-segregated America. Her family had ended up borrowing money from the Cannon Limited gang. So, they are treading troubled waters. And Ethelrida tries to save her family while battling with her own moral values and strong character.

Ethelrida narrates the central conflict that forms the main plotline of season 4. Different sections of the community are pursuing the American Dream and equality. This has resulted in America being divided into various groups called the Others, who do not hesitate to kill members of the opposite gang if they see an opportunity to grab power.

Rabbi Milligan is the youngest son of the Irish Milligan Concern. He was sent to live with the rival Moskowitz crime clan. Both the families had believed that exchanging their sons would secure peace. But the Milligans have different plans. Rabbi helps his family in infiltrating the Moskowitz headquarters, in a quest to wipe them out.

Read More: Movies and TV Shows Like Fargo