The 6th episode of ‘Fargo’s fourth season that dropped this week, is called ‘Camp Elegance’. It sees the breakout of a full-fledged war, following the murder of Doctor Senator. In the midst of everything, Oraetta goes crazy while Josto challenges authority and Rabbi risks his life. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its next part. And here is everything we know about it.

Fargo Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Fargo’ season 4 episode 7 will release on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 9 pm ET on FX. Episodes 7 will drop on Hulu, a day later, i.e., on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 3 am ET. The series will follow a weekly-release pattern, with new episodes dropping every Sunday on FX, and the following day, on Hulu.

Where to Watch Fargo Season 4 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Fargo’ season 4 by tuning to FX at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on FX’s official website and the FX app. Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Hulu, with a subscription, of course.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, DirecTV, Philo TV, and Fubo TV. ‘Fargo’ season 1 is available to stream on Netflix (outside of the United States). To watch the latest episodes, you can also avail the VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Fargo Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers

‘Fargo’ season 4 episode 6 is titled ‘Lay Away.’ The story’s official synopsis as outlined by FX goes as follows: “Josto makes a bold move, Loy battles his demons and Oraetta silences her critics.” The episode is written by Noah Hawley, Enzo Mileti, and Scott Wilson, and directed by Dana Gonzales. You can also check out its promo below:

Fargo Season 4 Episode 6 Recap

Episode 6 follows Loy who is deeply upset and furious after the death of Doctor Senator. He tries various tactics such as scaring Odis into double-crossing the Faddas and later, sending Zelmare and Swanee to the Italians’ headquarters. He asks the latter duo to pretend to be ladies of the night so they can get close enough so as to slay several Fadda soldiers and imprison Gaetano. Gaetano is caught by ex-boxer Omie Sparkman who strangles him on the neck.

Loy next sends Odis to bring back Satchel from the Fadda household. On the other hand, Josto is so frustrated with the situation regarding Gaetano. He is angry that Odis is ordered to the club prior to him getting his hands on Satchel. So, Josto comes up with his own plan. He decides to kill Satchel and put the blame on Constant Calamita. But Dumini is uncomfortable when he is ordered to kill a kid. Eventually, Satchel, but is shot down and killed by Rabbi Milligan. On the other hand, Ethelrida is haunted by the family ghost and her life is in danger. Oraetta Mayflower discovers who had sent the letter about her conduct to Dr. Harvard and is determined to seek revenge.

Read More: Movies and TV Shows Like Fargo