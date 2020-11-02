The 7th episode of ‘Fargo’s fourth season that dropped this week, is called ‘Lay Away’. It sees Josto trying a bold new tactic and Loy attempting to cope up with his loss. Meanwhile, Oraetta continues on her quest as the Angel of Death. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its next part. And here’s everything we know about it.

Fargo Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Fargo’ season 4 episode 8 will release on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 9 pm ET on FX. Episodes 8 will drop on Hulu, a day later, i.e., on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 3 am ET. The series will follow a weekly-release pattern, with new episodes dropping every Sunday on FX, and the following day, on Hulu.

Where to Watch Fargo Season 4 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Fargo’ season 4 by tuning to FX at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on FX’s official website and the FX app. Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Hulu, with a subscription, of course.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, DirecTV, Philo TV, and Fubo TV. ‘Fargo’ season 1 is available to stream on Netflix (outside of the United States). To watch the latest episodes, you can also avail the VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Fargo Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers

‘Fargo’ season 4 episode 8 is titled ‘The Nadir.’ The story’s official synopsis as outlined by FX goes as follows: “Loy plays with fire, Josto wears his heart on his sleeve, Oraetta makes a surprising discovery and Deafy closes in on Zelmare and Swanee.” The episode is written by Noah Hawley, Enzo Mileti, and Scott Wilson, and directed by Sylvain White. You can also check out its promo below:

Fargo Season 4 Episode 7 Recap

Episode 7 kicks off with Oraetta baking something for Dr. Harvard. Of course, after taking a bite of the deadly treat, he starts twisting in pain and has immense trouble breathing. Oraetta uses the time to rummage around Harvard’s office and discovers a note from “a concerned citizen.” She checks the piece of paper, screams in fury, and seeks help for the doctor while sneaking away.

The tensions between Loy and Josto’s crews escalate, with Josto realizing that Rabbi had murdered his team member. He orders Constant to search for the culprit and leaves Antoon to be eaten by the birds. He additionally asks Constant to kill Satchell. Constant reaches Dibrell’s house and then, continues on his pursuit of Satchel. He finds a clue and believes that the boy has fled with Rabbi.

Defy warns Odis that he should not be playing both sides. Josto informs Loy that Gaetano slew the Doc and Constant murdered his son. Loy asks the Italians to get out. He later allows Zero to walk freely back to his room. Odis encounters Swanee and Zelmare, followed by the entry of Loy. He gives the girls tickets to go to Philadelphia. Loy discusses with Odis regarding Gaetano. He finally decides to try convincing Gaetano to work with them. Gaetano is let off as a free man while Omie is assigned to kill Constant.

