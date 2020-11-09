The 8th episode of ‘Fargo’s fourth season that dropped this week, picks up the story right after episode 7’s conclusion. Loy allows Gaetano to go free after informing him that Josto had left him to die. The hot-tempered Italian gangster now takes up the obvious path. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its next part. And here’s everything we know about it.

Fargo Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Fargo’ season 4 episode 9 will release on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 9 pm ET on FX. Episodes 9 will drop on Hulu, a day later, i.e., on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 3 am ET. The series will follow a weekly-release pattern, with new episodes dropping every Sunday on FX, and the following day, on Hulu.

Where to Watch Fargo Season 4 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Fargo’ season 4 by tuning to FX at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on FX’s official website and the FX app. Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Hulu, with a subscription, of course.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, DirecTV, Philo TV, and Fubo TV. ‘Fargo’ season 1 is available to stream on Netflix (outside of the United States). To watch the latest episodes, you can also avail the VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Fargo Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers

‘Fargo’ season 4 episode 9 is titled ‘East/West’, which follows Rabbi and Satchel as they hit the road. The episode is written by Noah Hawley and Lee Edward Colston II, and directed by Michael Uppendahl. You can also check out its promo below:

Fargo Season 4 Episode 8 Recap

Josto returns to Joplin’s and discovers a bloodied Gaetano, surrounded by the Fadda gang. Gaetano moves forward and gives Josto a good beating and tells him how proud he is for being the elder brother. On the other hand, we also learn that Josto and Oraetta are still in a close relationship. However, Oraetta is not pleased that Josto plans to marry Dessie.

In another scene, Odis tells how he became the man he is. He has OCD and hence, has been insulted his whole life. So, to be in control, he works as a cop. But with the Faddas and the Cannons, his OCD has worsened again. Ethelrida is in deep trouble as well since Oraetta discovers that Dr. Harvard did not die after taking the poison.

The story then shifts to another shootout at Kansas City’s Union Station. Odis reaches the spot and is shocked at seeing all the dead bodies. He is able to kill Swanee and Deafy but Zelmare escapes. Josto and Gaetano take their own sweet time to respond when the Fadda premises turn into a battleground, leaving the matriarch dead. The men recruited from Fargo by Loy are successful in completing their mission.

Read More: Movies and TV Shows Like Fargo