Faysal Shafaat AKA Fessy is a contestant on ‘The Challenge: Total Madness,’ which is the thirty-fifth season of MTV’s adrenaline-pumping reality series, ‘The Challenge.’ Before appearing on the adventure show, Fessy appeared on ‘Big Brother 20.’ While on the show, he ignited a romantic connection with fellow contestant Haleigh Broucher. Apart from their personalities, Fessy and Haleigh’s relationship garnered a lot of fan-following. If you’re a fan and are wondering whether they’re still together, you’ve come to the right place!
Fessy and Haleigh: Big Brother Journey
View this post on Instagram
What a wild ride.💛 I want to say thank you to everyone for the support and love, and also @cbs_bigbrother for this amazing opportunity. This summer I made some of the best friendships that I will hold with me forever. I love all of these people so much it hurts, and have officially had one of the best weekends of my life. I hate to be leaving everyone but I’m also SO ready to touch down in Texas. ✊🏻💫 Love you guys!
In 2018, Fessy and Haleigh participated in the 20th season of ‘Big Brother’. Haleigh’s free-spirited personality struck the attention of the Florida native, who began pursuing her love on the show. After wooing her for weeks, Haleigh acknowledged Fessy’s genuine admiration for her, and their friendship blossomed into a showmance.
However, their time on the show was cut short when they were eliminated, a few weeks from each other. Fessy was placed 9th, while the Texas native came 6th. In his exit interview, Fessy expressed his desire to continue his relationship with Haleigh outside the show. “I wanted to continue and I told her that every day when we were in the house. I know my feelings will be the exact same outside of the house. I just hope being in the real world will not change anything,” he told TV guide. So, did the real world change their equation?
Are Fessy and Haleigh Still Together?
Fans would be delighted to know that the relationship of their favorite reality couple not only stood the test of time but the couple also managed to push geographical boundaries to keep their romance alive.
Despite being in a long-distance relationship, Fessy and Heleigh managed to take time out for each other and go on short trips or just enjoy weekend getaways. Fessy likes to keep his personal life away from public scrutiny, so the couple has low-key dates and reunions.
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY ST. PATRICKS DAY ☘️☘️☘️ meant to post this yesterday, but ya know, canceled flight+lost luggage=scatter brained Haleigh. Had SO much fun in Mexico, and counting the days ‘till we are back. Canada for the next 2 weekends, then OHIO!! Hope you’re all having a blast tonight.
The couple squashed the breakup rumors that began swirling right after they celebrated their first anniversary of togetherness, by posting an adorable picture of the two on Heleigh’s Instagram. She captioned it as, “Practicing our Vogue looks last time we were in LA. who did it best? Feeling a bit partial to the man on the right.”
Haleigh and Fessy haven’t met each other for months, because of the lockdown restrictions. Here’s a picture of the adorable couple from their trip to Disneyland!
Haleigh is currently in Texas, where she is taking up social media marketing classes and is working on her plan to start her own business soon!
View this post on Instagram
I was just sitting here thinking of ways to keep my hair healthy and growing, and @functionofbeauty ran to the rescue. With their fully customizable sets, you can PICK YOUR HAIR NEEDS!! I focused on hydration and helping with breakage, but you can focus on whatever your hair heart desires. Also just got their new deep conditioner, and let me tell you, don't be surprised when my hair is hitting my calves in the next few months.
Meanwhile, Fessy is busy working on his physique and regularly shares fitness posts on his social media account. Fessy is also updated with the political uprising in the United States and always vocalizes his thoughts and opinions on the issues on his account. The athlete still stands by his no-hate policy and never refrains from slamming the people who spew hate on his social handles.
View this post on Instagram
