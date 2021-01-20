‘FBI: Most Wanted’ season 2 episode 4 follows the team as they attempt to track down a young woman who has vowed to embark on a deadly path of vengeance, using her connections to an online radical conspiracy organization to further her cause. On the other hand, Barnes must make a life-changing decision. There is a more detailed recap present at the end of this article that you can read if you want to know what happens in season 2 episode 4 of ‘FBI: Most Wanted’. Here is an outline of the next episode.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ season 2 episode 5 is set to air on January 26, 2021, at 10/9c on CBS. The episodes, which air every Tuesday, have a runtime of approximately 45-50 minutes.

Where To Stream FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

If you don’t want to catch the latest episode of ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ as it airs on CBS, or if you miss it on TV, you can stream it for free on the official CBS website. People can also watch the second season on-demand on FuboTV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime, as and when the latest episodes are added to the streaming platforms, which is usually a day after they air on television.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

The 5th episode of ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ season 2 is titled ‘The Line’ and as of now, CBS has not come up with an official synopsis about its storyline. And from the name alone, it is difficult to gauge what the plot will be about. We expect CBS to drop more updates in the upcoming days. We will update this section as and when we learn more.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

A woman starts firing on a Narcotics Anonymous meeting and kills three people. However, she is identified as Eva Martin since she had left fingerprints all over the scene. Later, it is revealed that Eva was targeting a couple named Sal and Lucy Little. LaCroix and his team take up the case and they go to Eva’s childhood home. This is where they learn that Eva has turned out to be the way she is now since she had been brought up by an overbearing father. Eva later got addicted to drugs to deal with the fact that she had let her parents down. She even has a son whom she lost to her husband after the custody battle.

The team then looks up the Littles and finds out that they were involved with conspiracy theorists. They were dealing with baby-selling and when Eva found out, she swore that she will kill them. Instead, she ended up murdering two innocents. However, the couple has nothing to do with the buying or selling of children. It was just something written by a conspiracy theorist. The FBI crew also discovers that Eva is now after her rapist from college and is looking for a bomb. The rapist’s name is revealed to be Yates Warren. Eva goes to Arcadia Oakes with her bomb and shoots Yates’s father. The team arrives at the right time and Eva is arrested.

Read More: FBI: Most Wanted Filming Locations