The 6th episode of ‘FBI’ Season 3 that premiered this week is called ‘Uncovered’. It follows the team as they tackle a case involving a dead guard. The team connects the murder to a local gang. Meanwhile, Maggie takes a hard decision regarding her relationship with Nestor. You can read a more detailed recap of ‘FBI’ season 3 episode 6 at the end. Here is a quick synopsis of the upcoming next episode.

FBI Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date

‘FBI’ season 3 episode 7 release date is March 2, 2021, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT.

Where To Stream FBI Season 3 Episode 7 Online?

Audiences can tune in to their TV sets to watch ‘FBI’ on CBS at the aforementioned time. But if you want to watch the show online, you can stream new episodes for free on the CBS website, just a day later than their original air date. ‘FBI’ Season 3 can be streamed on-demand on iTunes, Vudu, Amazon Prime, and FuboTV as well (latest episodes will be made available 24 hours after they air on TV).

FBI Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Discord.’ As of now, CBS has not released its official synopsis. However, judging from the title, we can predict the story to feature a lot of chaos. Maggie, OA, and the rest of the squad might be pushed to the absolute limit as they try to solve a new, convoluted case.

FBI Season 3 Episode 6 Recap

In ‘Uncovered,’ Special Agent Maggie Bell terminates her relationship with Special Agent Nestor Vertiz. While the duo work undercover, Nestor oversteps his boundaries and neglects to mention some vital developments. He also says that he has started searching for houses for them to live together. When he asks her to move in with him, she is shocked. She says she needs some time to think it through. When Nestor tests her patience by revealing that he has already purchased an apartment without even consulting her, Maggie decides to break off the relationship for good this time.

On the other hand, two masked men break into a facility and take a security guard hostage. When another guard interferes, the guys shoot, causing the death of one of the men. Maggie and OA reach the scene to talk with the surviving guard. Jubal and the crew investigate the case after finding traces of blood from possible suspects. They think the culprits could be from a local gang whose leader was recently killed. The squad finds an abandoned truck, which had been used for the escape. They then track it down to a vet’s office where a woman reveals the suspect’s name – Damon. OA, Maggie, and Nestor enter Damon’s aunt’s house, but when the latter attempts to flee, Maggie shoots him. That night, the team meets with one of the gang members, Lyle, who tells them about a club, which leads them to a warehouse. Finally, the crew captures their man, who is called Clint.

