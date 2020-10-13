‘Fear the Walking Dead’ returned with its sixth season this week. And we could not have hoped for a better premiere! We see a reincarnated Morgan. But we still do not know the mystery behind his survival. All we know is Morgan is not his old self anymore. He has donned a new avatar — and a violent one at that. However, sadly, the first episode does not reveal anything about his backstory or his rescue. So, can we expect more details from the next part? Let us jump right in!

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 2 will premiere on October 18, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on AMC. The season will drop new weekly episodes every Sunday at the same time slot. Season 6 consists of 16 episodes.

Where to Stream Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 2 Online?

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ airs on AMC. It releases new episodes at the above time slot every Sunday night. So tune in to the channel each week at 9 pm ET and catch the latest episodes on tv. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to AMC’s official site and catch the season online. You have the option to live-stream ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ without cable as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms for cord-cutters are DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Otherwise, episodes are also available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. The final option is to catch the show on Hulu.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Welcome to the Club’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by AMC: “Virginia forces Alicia and Strand to clear an unusual walker threat, where an encounter with a new ally gives Strand an idea that could be the key to their freedom.” You can watch its promo below:

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 1 Recap

Episode 1 begins with throwing the spotlight on Morgan, who is on the verge of death. He has developed rotting gangrene that causes the walkers to not even notice him anymore. Isaac covers up for Morgan when the bounty hunter is almost about to discover him. Isaac, however, needs a favor. He wants Morgan to help him in reuniting with his pregnant wife.

With only one usable arm, Morgan battles multiple zombies and finally faces the bounty hunter — whom he kills with his ax. He even wraps up the victim’s head in a box and sends the package to Virginia. He informs her that Morgan Jones is dead, and she is tackling someone else now. Morgan discards his stick, picks up the ax, dons a pair of boots, and a cowboy hat. Isaac is also dead, following a bite from one of the walkers. Morgan now needs to tend to Isaac’s wife Rachel, and their newborn, a girl, also called Morgan.

Read More: Best Zombie TV Series on Netflix