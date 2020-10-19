‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 6 dropped its second episode this week and it sees Virginia compelling Alicia and Strand tackle a weird zombie threat. But then, Strand has an unexpected encounter with a new ally. And Strand believes that this is the key to their freedom. Well, for more details, you can check out our recap section at the end. And if you are already done with the second part, then here is our preview for the next episode.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 3 will premiere on October 25, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on AMC. The season will drop new weekly episodes every Sunday at the same time slot. Season 6 consists of 16 episodes.

Where to Stream Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 3 Online?

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ airs on AMC. It releases new episodes at the above time slot every Sunday night. So tune in to the channel each week at 9 pm ET and catch the latest episodes on tv. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to AMC’s official site and catch the season online. You have the option to live-stream ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ without cable as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms for cord-cutters are DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Otherwise, episodes are also available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. The final option is to catch the show on Hulu.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Alaska’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by AMC: “Al and Dwight go rogue on a recon mission for Ginny to follow a lead thought lost, but Al must choose between what she has now and what she’s chasing.” You can watch its promo below:

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 2 Recap

In ‘Welcome to the Club’, we witness a bunch of prisoners, clad in numbered jumpers, being led into a sugar-processing plant. Ginny’s Rangers are giving them orders at gunpoint to tackle a horde of walkers trapped behind a door. These surviving people had disobeyed Virginia and hence, this is their last chance to redeem themselves. However, the door gets jammed and all of the prisoners and the walkers perish in the factory — leaving one lone guy called Sanjay. Strand and Alicia get into a fight with Marcus and are summoned to Virginia’s office. As punishment, the pair is sent off to the sugar-processing plant as well.

Alicia and Strand meet Charlie, who is also being punished alongside Janice. Eventually, with Dakota’s help, the Rangers are able to defeat the walkers. This is when Virginia arrives and gives the Pioneers key to Strand. He is now a Scout, in charge of an army. Strand explains to Alicia that he cannot recall who he is. He says: “To do all the things that I need to now, for all of us, I have to forget that person. And I can’t do it with you by my side.” He then gives her St. Christopher’s medal.

